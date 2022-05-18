Tucker Carlson feigned ignorance about the white supremacist “great replacement” theory that he repeatedly invokes – while doubling down on that exact rhetoric. Apparently, Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch are still fine with this incendiary, racist rhetoric.

As I reported in my previous post, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer wrote to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch yesterday as well as top Fox News executives Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, with a cc to Carlson, imploring them to stop promoting the rhetoric that matches that of at least three mass shooters, including that of the Buffalo shooter.

But Carlson, Fox’s prime time promoter of the vile, inciteful rhetoric – who also urges viewers not to “sit back and take” it, responded last night by proving yet again neither he nor the Murdochs nor the network have a shred of decency.

First, Carlson claimed not to know what the great replacement theory is that he just happens to make a staple of his show – and which he has already come under fire for promoting.

CARLSON: You've heard a lot about the "great replacement" theory recently. It's everywhere in the last two days and we're still not sure exactly what it is.

FACT CHECK: You may recall that the Anti-Defamation League wrote to Lachlan Murdoch last year about Carlson promoting the white supremacist theory. Instead of having Carlson stop it, the younger Murdoch turned his back and gave a green light for more. Don’t tell me the phony-baloney, “sworn enemy of lying” Carlson knew nothing about that.

As if to show how much contempt he has for decency, truth and Americans' safety, Carlson followed up that lie by immediately defending his promotion of that very same great replacement theory.

CARLSON: Here's what we do know for a fact. There is a strong political component to the Democratic Party's immigration policy. We're not guessing this, we know this. And we know it because they have said so. They've said it again and again and again. They've written books on it and monographs and magazine articles. They have bragged about it endlessly, they talk about it on cable news constantly. And they say, out loud, we are doing this because it helps us to win elections. That's not something that is said once, it's something that’s gloated about again and again and again.

[...]

So, you play clips of them saying it and you're the deranged conspiracy nut. Maybe the funniest part is they may not be right. The Democratic Party has decided that rather than convince you, people who are born here, that their policies are helping you in making the country better and stronger, they will change the electorate. Again, they say that. We are not guessing.

Make no mistake, though, Fox and F***y Tucky are feeling the heat. Otherwise, Carlson would not be feeling the need to defend himself. That’s exactly why we all need to keep the flame on high.

You can watch the cowardly Carlson thrashing about, trying to defend the indefensible below, from the May 17, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.