Tucker Carlson said that teachers discussing LGBTQ identity in schools should “get hurt.”

The latest stoking of violence by Lachlan Murdoch pet, Tucker Carlson, occurred during a chat with a favorite (white) race hustler, Christopher Rufo, the man behind the political scare campaign against critical race theory.

This time, the hostility was aimed at tolerance for the LGBTQ community. As NewsHounds’ Priscilla has noted, Carlson is a proud gay basher. So this particular bit of violence-incitement was a good fit for Carlson’s war on America.

It started with a typical bit of America-hating bluster from the host Fox swore in court nobody should believe – before booking him for a series of “documentaries.” He complained that the Los Angeles school district is instructing teachers to educate all students to “experiment with nonbinary pronouns, just to kind of destroy human civilization and throw it all into chaos and confusion. That's actually happening.”

“By the way, why is a school talking to your kindergartners about sex? Shouldn't they be in prison for doing that? Yes, they should be,” Carlson continued.

Rufo told viewers that the school district is “training kids” to “experiment with sexual identities” and that “really crazy and synthetic constructions that were, we once thought were relegated to academia” have “now been mainlined” into all the elementary classrooms in Los Angeles.

Clearly, arrest wasn’t awful enough for the vicious Carlson. “I mean this sincerely,” Carlson said, as a prelude to dissembling. “I’m confused. If I find your kindergartner in the park and start talking to her about her sex life, you have a moral right to punch me out and call the cops. Why in the world are we allowing teachers to do the same thing?”

Of course, teaching children about sexual identity is nothing like talking to a kindergartner about her supposed sex life. But not suprisingly, Rufo didn’t challenge either the comparison or the suggestion of violence.

Rufo claimed that the reason is largely because of “this illusion of authority.” But, he predicted, “this is starting to change because this is getting, frankly, out of control.” He went on to claim that school districts like Los Angeles “have adopted an explicit policy that teachers can facilitate your child's gender or sexual transition, and the default policy is that they keep it secret from parents. So, they know that they're doing something that parents would object to.”

But Carlson clearly wants blood.

CARLSON: I mean, up until recently the rule was you troll my minor children about their sex life and you're gonna get hurt, and I think that should be the rule still. I think this is that, it's that threatening.

It was probably only a matter of time until Carlson started inciting violence against teachers. He has long demonized public education and he has celebrated threats at a school board meeting. So it’s no surprise that the guy who has deliberately stoked white supremacist violence, deliberately endangered journalists, Dr. Anthony Fauci and even First Lady Jill Biden should now be deliberately endangering public school teachers.

You can watch the Murdoch blood-money machine below, from the July 21, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.