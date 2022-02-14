Gay journalist Chadwick Moore says he left his “liberal bubble” cuz he got no respect. But does he seriously think that validating Tucker Carlson’s hate-filled, homophobic, alternate reality will earn him any credibility? Seriously?

We last saw Chadwick Moore on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in January, when he "joked" that rather than get unmanly vasectomies, guys should just “lop it off and become trans.”

Moore returned to Tucker’s manly, safe space Thursday night for more delicious dish about those nasty gays who should just shut up about those nice parents and legislators who don’t want any discussion about nasty gay stuff in Florida schools.

Proud gay-basher Carlson, against a visual of a map of Florida with the words “parental rights,” reported on a Florida bill which, he said, prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity issues with kids from kindergarten to third grade.

As usual, Tucker wasn’t telling the truth. The bill doesn’t cite specific grades, but rather, as Time notes, “primary grade levels,” a term for which Florida has no statutory definition. He suggested that the liberal media, in dubbing the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is doing a disservice to concerned parents.

After playing video of various persons criticizing the bill, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Carlson launched an attack on Buttigieg. (His fatherhood had been the source of another Carlson cheap and homophobic attack on “Mayor Pete” and his husband, Chasten, less than a month ago.)

Here's how Tucker smeared Buttigieg on Thursday:

CARLSON: So the main trade route between southern Canada and Michigan, the bridge is shut down right now, hundreds of millions of dollars, stopped on the bridge, and our transportation secretary is on TV complaining about a bill in the Florida legislature that would prevent kindergarteners from learning about sex. Misplaced priorities, anyone?

In introducing Moore, editor of a Log Cabin Republican project, “Outspoken,” (It has articles like “Grow Up Gays”) Carlson opined that “the hysteria about this seems a little calculated.”

The bill to which Carlson alluded is legislation which would “restrict how teachers can discuss sexuality and gender in the classroom.” There has been stiff opposition from those who believe this proposed law would stifle teachers and remove legal protections from students. As with the Texas anti-abortion vigilante law, this proposed legslation would allow parents to sue schools if they think teachers are sneaking in that illegal gay stuff in violation of the law.

Both Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg are very critical of the bill as they believe it could cause mental health issues in a very vulnerable population.

But none of this is a problem for the virulently anti-transgender Moore. He “quipped”:

MOORE: If wacky gay activists – childless, wacky gay activists want to drive the White House, the Democratic Party, gay media like CNN into this arena of demonizing concerned parents after what happened in Virginia last year, this year now and with the midterms coming up, I mean, more power to them. It's a terrible look.



After stating that Democrats haven’t read the bill, Moore also alleged that the media don’t want you to read it because if you do, you would realize how “reasonable” and “rational” it is. Moore doesn't seem to have read it either as he, like Carlson, made the false claim that the bill addresses children of a specific age group when it only cites “primary grade levels.”

Moore (who actually believes the absurd lie that disgraced Donald Trump was “the most pro-gay president”) couldn’t understand what is wrong with the bill. In asserting that parents have no problem with it, he either lied or is misinformed. That some parents oppose it was underscored by testimony at a hearing about the bill, of a “proud parent of a binary teenager” who noted the high incidence of suicide among LGBTQ kids and how this bill could marginalize these kids and cause even more emotional damage. Another parent asked what would happen if his son tells teachers that he has two dads. He wondered if the child would be told to go home and talk about it with his parents – an experience that could produce a sense of shame for the child.

Carlson stated, without any substantiation, that Florida schools “should not be pushing gender propaganda” – something that’s NOT happening. He went on to attack the Human Rights Campaign, accusing them of using this issue to raise money. As if Carlson’s entire existence on Fox News isn’t a grift!

There was more irony when Carlson thanked Moore for his “clarity” - when nothing could have been further from the truth.

In none of the discussion was there any mention of the young folks who, as they will be affected by this law, oppose it. You’d think that Moore could have opined on his experiences. Oh, right, there was no mention of Moore’s sexual orientation during the segment. Guess he’s traded the liberal bubble for the Fox News closet.

Anyway, “gender propaganda” in the Florida schools is a lie brought to you by Tucker Carlson propaganda – and that’s all too real.

Oh, and who knew that CNN was "gay media?!"

You can watch it below, from the February 10, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.