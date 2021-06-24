Tucker Carlson can’t get over Joy Reid. This time, he used his introduction to a slobbering chat with anti-civil rights activist Christopher Rufo to launch new racial attacks against the MSNBC host

As I’ve previously reported, Carlson has a sick obsession with Reid, who just happens to be Black and proud – very much unlike Carlson’s revered African-American Black attacker, Candace Owens. Tucky even has a degrading nickname for Reid: “race lady.”

Carlson (still too cowardly to admit he’s been vaccinated against COVID, by the way) engaged in his usual charade of pretending to be anti-racist as a cover for what everybody except Lachlan Murdoch acknowledges is Carlson’s white supremacism.

And who better to help with the charade than Christopher Rufo? Media Matters, which describes him as “a driving force behind the political scare campaign over critical race theory” recently caught Rufo admitting that he only wants to use it as a political cudgel and doesn’t care about understanding it.

You probably won’t be shocked to know that Rufo is Carlson’s kind of guy! Carlson introduced Rufo as “a researcher” who “dared to expose critical race theory for what it is, it's anti-white racism, obviously.”

Carlson was effusive in his adoration of Rufo: “Now, no one has done more in this country than Chris Rufo to expose so-called critical race theory for what it really is, which is racism, unadorned. It's systemic racism if there ever was it. He has said that clearly and they hate him for it.”

Then Carlson went after Reid. While he was at it, he blew the "she's ungrateful to America" dog whistle (Reid is the daughter of immigrants). As if F***ky Tucky Carlson ever goes a single night without spewing hatred toward this country.

The pretext for all his racial poutrage was a Washington Post report on Rufo that was later corrected.

CARLSON: Over at MSNBC, however, the race lady has not issued any corrections including lying about how the F.B.I. was on the case of the hackers who rearranged her blog or whatever - - what a liar. She thinks that Chris Rufo and anyone else who doesn't like critical race theory is -- can you guess? Yes, you guessed it.

...

Immigrant parents come to this country, I'm sure they were nice people, send their daughter to Harvard, and that's what you get. It really is -- our system produces the worst people. They're not the worst people when they start, most people are decent when they start. But our institutions at the top of the society produce people like that and that's the problem.

…

What a bigot she is, and an unhappy person. My word.

Carlson continued slobbering over Rufo when he came on the air: “What's so crazy is that you're the opposite of the radical here. You're the moderate,” Carlson said. Then, showing his true grudge against America, he gushed over how “moderate” Rufo inspired disruption of a Loudon, County, Virginia, school board meeting. Carlson said, he thought it was “at least in part, inspired by your reporting. They went to say, 'Whoa, you can't teach my kids this hatred, this garbage.' Do you think that will continue?”

FACT CHECK: Critical race theory is not taught in Loudon, County schools. In fact, critical race theory is generally not taught in grades K-12 anywhere. While F***y Tucky posed as a big truthteller, he either lied about the Loudon County situation or he was too lazy to look into it in the first place.

Rufo kept the lie going for the sake of further discord and disruption. “Yes, it's absolutely going to continue,” Rufo promised. In a classic case of projection, he said, “they're trying to divide the country into competing racial groups.” He even fear mongered that advocating for racial equity will lead to death:

RUFO: Listen, regimes in the 20th Century tried this approach of equity. It left body counts in the tens of millions and we shouldn't try it here. There's no chance that this will succeed and we have to know exactly where it is starting, which is in our schools.

Carlson swooned:

CARLSON: Please don't shut up. You know whatever they do, whatever cost they extract from you personally and I'm sure it's already been high, it's worth it. You're doing a public service that's really important and it is crucial, so I hope you'll keep it up.

You can watch Carlson yearn for more racial strife below, in another example of what Lachlan Murdoch calls “brave” and “center right” opinion on Fox, from the June 22, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.