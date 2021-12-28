Fox News RADIOLOGIST Nicole Saphier has upped her game from playing an infectious disease expert on TV as she is now offering apparently unsolicited advice to NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to drop COVID safety measures.

Sloan Kettering RADIOLOGIST Saphier, you may recall, opposed Obamacare because she thought too many people with health insurance were overburdening the health care system. But she seems to have thrown concern for an overburdened health care system to the wind as she now argues against face mask mandates, vaccine mandates for kids and claims that COVID infection should be accepted as a “form of immunity.”

Top of the list for @ericadamsfornyc:



- Revoke vaccine mandate in kids



- Accept prior infxn as form of immunity



- Remove mask mandate



- Make high quality masks accessible to high risk



- Focus on another public safety issue, CRIME. Punish the criminals, not the victims. #NYC https://t.co/CqMUHECham — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) December 28, 2021

This, while RADIOLOGIST Saphier plays COVID expert on the payroll of a network that regularly demonizes Dr. Anthony Fauci and thinks it’s just fine for a host to urge a “deadly” “kill shot” against him while it promotes anti-vaccine disinformation.

To be fair, Saphier sometimes somewhat pushes back against Fox’s COVID disinformation. But no decent physician should want to align herself with a network that undermines COVID vaccines and boosters despite having a strict vaccine mandate policy for itself and its top honchos. Then again, no decent radiologist would routinely go on television and play a COVID expert arguing to let patients die, especially not when her real proficiency is in a completely different field.

(Saphier image via screen grab)