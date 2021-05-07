Tucker Carlson’s latest attempt to kill off Americans with new anti-vaccine propaganda, is not sitting well with some of his colleagues. Several of them took to Twitter to counter the messaging.

Here’s part of the crazy from Carlson’s May 5 rant, via Media Matters. Funny how Carlson didn’t want to name his physician source.

CARLSON: In just the first four months of this year, the U.S. government has recorded more deaths after COVID vaccinations than from all other vaccines administered in the United States between mid-1997 and the end of 2013. That is a period of 15 and a half years. Again, more people, according to VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System], have died after getting the shot in four months during a single vaccination campaign than from all other vaccines combined over more than a decade and a half. Chart that out. It's a stunning picture. Now, the debate is over what it means. Again, there is a lot of criticism of the reporting system. Some people say, well, it’s just a coincidence if someone gets a shot and then dies, possibly from other causes. No one really knows, is the truth. We spoke to one physician today who actively treats COVID patients. He described what we are seeing now as the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history. Whatever is causing it, it is happening as we speak.

Media Matters thoroughly debunked Carlson, noting that he was relaying unverified, “deeply unreliable data” from VAERS. Its own website explicitly states, “VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness."

There are only two possible conclusions to be drawn from Carlson’s dangerous rhetoric, Media Matters rightly concludes:

In this instance, either Fox News, Carlson, and his team failed to even attempt to verify the numbers they were presenting viewers, or they knew of the VAERS methodological shortcomings, which users are required to acknowledge twice, and chose to brush them off in favor of a monologue designed to terrify their audience.

Apparently, Carlson's latest tirade was a bridge too far for several of his own colleagues. They took to Twitter to publicly contradict him.

Probably the most noteworthy was Fox’s own medical contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier.

It’s intriguing the people who claim Covid deaths were overinflated from concomitant illness are the same people who are saying people dying after the vaccine are dying from the vaccine and not because we vaccinated the most elderly, frail, sick individuals with short life spans. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) May 6, 2021

Also noteworthy was host Jesse Watters, though he unsurprisingly wrapped his pro-vaccine message in a Fox-friendly swipe at the CDC:

If you want to stop this nonsense at the CDC, just get vaccinated! #TheFive pic.twitter.com/lvMK9Rmbug — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 6, 2021

CNN’s Brian Stelter found a few more Fox tweets of note: Conservative Fox contributor Guy Benson retweeted Saphier’s post. Fox conservative Jonah Goldberg mocked Carlson:

FACT: Every single person who ever died blinked before they died. The vast majority — like 99% — blinked mere seconds before death. And yet, no one talks about this silent killer. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 6, 2021

Fox Democrat Mo Elleithee tweeted that Carlson should be ignored, though Elleithee didn’t mention Carlson by name. Elleithee repeatedly tweeted #GetVaccinated during the show’s hour as well as this:

Please ignore anyone who tries to make you question the safety of getting vaccinated.



Trust the science that has proven that getting vaccinated is the best way to make us all safe. #GetVaccinated #TrustScience — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) May 6, 2021

But this is hardly a rebuttal or fact check on behalf of the network.

In fact, last night, Carlson responded by doubling down on his anti-vaxx lies.

Stelter pointed out in his newsletter that the critics’ tweets have nothing close to the reach that Carlson gets, if they get any of the same folks at all.

I asked Fox if anyone would be fact-checking or rebutting Carlson on air, and the network declined to comment, which was another way of saying 'no.' On Thursday, Carlson doubled down and accused his critics of 'censorship.' At the risk of stating the obvious, fact-checking is not censorship. And if Carlson actually wants answers to the questions he claims to be asking, he can book Fox's medical experts for answers. Why doesn't he do that?

I think we all know why he doesn’t do that. Fox News probably knows why, too.

It's a good thing the Fox contributors called out Carlson's lies. But they should have a bigger beef with the platform that enables and legitimizes them.

If any of them really want to distance themselves from Carlson’s dangerous extremism, they'll need to speak out against Fox and the Murdochs and take whatever consequences may come. Anything else is complicity.

You can watch Carlson’s latest battles in his war on America below, from the May 5, 2021 and May 6, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.

(NewsHound Brian assisted with the reporting behind this post. The opinions are all Ellen’s)