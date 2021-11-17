Tucker Carlson and his anti-vaxx colleagues have just added another layer of hypocrisy to their rhetoric. In addition to working for a network with the kind of vaccine mandate “tyranny” they urge viewers to revolt against, Carlson and cohorts will be “special guests” at Fox Nation’s “Patriot Awards” show tonight where – you guessed it! – a COVID vaccine or proof of negative test are required for entry.

It's yet another case of anti-vaxx for thee but not for me among the Fox News set. Carlson has suggested viewers fake vaccination cards but I doubt you’ll hear him complain about the Patriot Awards requirement any more than you’ve heard him complain about the Fox News policy which is more stringent than President Biden’s. After all, if Mr. Anti-Vaxxer Carlson is too cowardly to say whether or not he’s been vaccinated (which surely means he has been), there’s no reason to expect he’ll have the stones to complain about the folks who pay him the big bucks to spew his profitable poison.

Carlson will hardly be the lone anti-vaxxer at the “Patriot Awards.” Joining him will be Laura Ingraham, Pete Hegseth and, possibly, the pièce de resistance of vaccine hypocrisy, Dan Bongino, among others. Maybe they didn’t read the not-so fine print that reveals the tyranny:

In order to attend this event attendee must show either a COVID vaccine card OR a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the event.

There will be a mandatory check point on site for all attendees prior to entering the venue doors.

This is just the latest in Fox vaccine hypocrisy.. As we previously reported, at Rupert Murdoch's 90th birthday party a few weeks ago, guests had to show proof of vaccination and get a rapid COVID test in order to attend. Fox Corp. required vaccines or proof of a negative COVID test plus face masks at its November 10th annual shareholders meeting. All that’s on top of Fox’s personnel policy which, as mentioned above, is more stringent than the supposedly odious Biden policy.

And for the icing in the hypocrisy cake, the awards are happening in Florida. Will Fox News be fined for violating Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prohibitions against vaccine passports?

Don’t hold your breath.

(Carlson image via screen grab)