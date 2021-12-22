Pete Hegseth may soon have enough courage to admit he’s been vaccinated because as of December 27, all New York City employees of Fox News must be vaccinated.

From The Daily Beast:

“All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” the Fox Corp. memo, first obtained by The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr, stated. Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox News.

New York City-based Fox staffers will no longer be allowed to skip the vaccination requirement by submitting a negative COVID-19 test, per the new guideline.

Not surprisingly, Fox is playing the victim and blaming New York City's Democratic Mayor, Bill de Blasio:

“The timing and ramifications of this mandate are very unfortunate, but we must take timely actions to be compliant by 12/27,” the company added. “This mandate by the Mayor prohibits unvaccinated employees from working at Fox New York offices as of 12/27.”

You may recall that Fox & Friends weekend host, Pete Hegseth, couldn’t deal with being asked if he’s been vaccinated during an interview with Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin recently. Hegseth was so unnerved he ended the interview right after that. It was a sure sign that Hegseth has been vaccinated. Maybe now he’ll have the nerve to admit it.

Hegseth’s fellow vaccine coward, Tucker Carlson, does not seem to work out of Fox's New York office. Non-NYC employees still have the option of a daily test (a more stringent requirement than the Biden administration’s), The Daily Beast notes.

But the lily-livered Carlson gave away his status as vaxxed months ago.

(Photo by CDC on Unsplash)