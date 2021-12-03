Tucker Carlson was on the same hideous page as Lara Logan Monday night. In the hour after Logan disgustingly smeared Dr. Anthony Fauci by likening him to Nazi Dr. Mengele, Carlson likened Fauci to Hitler ally and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Logan uttered her disgusting attack on Fauci, a doctor who has spent his life trying to save American lives, on November 29, on Fox News Primetime. That show airs in the hour before Tucker Carlson Tonight.

On the November 29 Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Carlson sneered that pre-pandemic, Fauci was “a conventional public health official” who “gave careful, precise answers that suggested deep medical knowledge.” Carlson added, “No more. Tony Fauci has morphed into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini.”

Carlson's show also smeared Fauci by suggesting he's some kind of Chinese traitor:

Fauci, a doctor who has spent his life trying to save American lives, gets threats every time Carlson attacks him. But endangering Fauci seems like just another item on Carlson's pro-death agenda which also includes promoting deaths from COVID and getting shot by vigilantes. Carlson loves to endanger journalists, too.

This, from the guy who is too cowardly to utter a peep of complaint about the vaccine “tyranny” foisted on him by Fox News. Carlson is also too lily-livered to admit he has been vaccinated.

You can watch the poison that Lachlan Murdoch admires below, from the November 29, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.