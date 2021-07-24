Tucker Carlson’s hatred for America has never been clearer than his racial, McCarthy-esque attack on Black Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who faced physical and verbal abuse when he defended the Capitol on January 6th – and now has more abuse to deal with thanks to Carlson’s hate-for-profit schtick.

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson has never spent a day in his life serving his country, but he sure has spent a lot of time hating on it and endangering people. That’s in addition to the time he spends promoting his white nationalism. The Murdochs reportedly pay him $10 million a year for those efforts. Lachlan Murdoch has publicly expressed his admiration of what is nothing less than Carlson’s sustained efforts to tear the country apart (along with almost all of the rest of Fox).

Carlson postures as a supporter of police when it’s expedient, but I guess he forgets to mention that he only supports police so long as they comport with his own racial and political views. Otherwise, they’re fair game for verbal assault and maybe worse, as far as Chickenhawk Carlson is concerned. Or maybe he just hadn’t reached his desired quota of race baiting for the week on Wednesday night.

Before I get to F***y Tucky’s vile comments, check out what Dunn told The New York Times in a February interview:

At one point, I confronted a group of terrorists in the crypt. There were downed officers behind me, and, I’m like, “I have to hold this hallway.” I’m tired, but I said, “Y’all not coming through here.” They said, “We’re coming. This is our house. We’re taking over.” That’s when I said, “We’ve got dozens of downed officers here. Why are y’all doing this? Get out!” I guess it was a group of the Oath Keepers and they appeared to be concerned. “Officers are hurt?” That’s when one guy said, “We’re doing this for you,” and showed me his badge. He was an officer. But they didn’t get through me. Only one person attempted to get through me at that time, and he met the floor. He met the floor. Finally, officers with armored gear responded and held that area.

Once the F.B.I. and all these other officers arrived, the Capitol started getting cleared out and more secure. The officers who had been fighting from the start, a lot of us just sat down on the floor. There was trash everywhere. The smoke was thick. I saw one of my buddies who I’ve known basically since I’ve been on the department, and we just looked at each other. And we just started talking about the day and how we were hurting. A war is made up of 100 battles. We were all in the war, but we all had different battles. A lot of us Black officers fought a different battle than everybody else fought. I said to my buddy, “I got called [slur] a couple dozen times today.” I’m looking at him. He’s got blood on him. I’ve got bloody knuckles. We’re hurting. That’s when I said, “Is this America?” and I started crying. Tears are coming down my face. “Is this America?”

What kind of ogre would attack such a guy? Carlson would. Maybe he was just still smarting from the fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked Rep. Jim Banks off the January 6th investigation, thus thwarting his plan to sabotage it. Tuckums didn’t disclose it (ethics are for little people, apparently) but his son, Buckley Carlson (aka “Buckums” or “F***y Bucky”) serves as communications director for Banks.

It just so happens that Dunn is scheduled to testify next week. Carlson has already started on the job Buckums’ boss hoped to do.

On Tuesday, Pelosi will call a Capitol police officer called Harry Dunn. Dunn will pretend to speak for the country's law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop.



Dunn is an angry. left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally, for Nancy Pelosi. Here’s a picture of the two of them together.



"Racism is so American," Harry Dunn wrote in one post, "That when you protest that people think you're protesting America. #LeaveItToWhitesToTellBlacksWhatIsRacist. #IStandWithIlhanOmar. #Squad.



Harry Dunn, ladies and gentlemen, just another fact-based witness to the insurrection.

Carlson didn’t explain how he is so familiar with the beliefs of “your average cop. But something tells me the “extraordinarily loaded” elitist trust fund baby doesn’t hang around a lot of them. I doubt there are many in his “upscale community” in Florida, site of his $2.9 million digs, either.

Do you think Buckums did even half of what Dunn did on January 6th to protect the Capitol and the people who worked there?

Predictably, and probably just as Carlson planned, Dunn has received “numerous vile/racist” messages since this rant, according to his lawyer, Mark S. Zaid. But, probably to Carlson's dismay, Dunn does not seem intimidated. His lawyer vows to hold Carlson responsible should anything happen to Dunn: Zaid said it’s a “safe bet” a "’direct’ line of responsibility can be pointed to right-wing pundits like @TuckerCarlson. Words matter @FoxNews. Words matter.”

