A Virginia man has been caught on video harassing parents of children wearing face masks outside, repeating the same rhetoric as Tucker Carlson.

As Raw Story pointed out, the unidentified man directly echoes Tucker Carlson’s diatribe about children wearing face masks outside. On April 26, Carlson urged viewers to behave like North Korean drones, operating on behalf of Dear Tuckums, while he pretended to stand for freedom:

CARLSON: Masks have always been incompatible with the free society. We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals. Masks transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us, they alienate us. They shut us off from one another.

…

As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you're looking at is abuse, it's child abuse and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it. If it's your own children being abused, then act accordingly.

The Virginia man who was reportedly seen in three different locations harassing parents, doesn’t seem to have called any authorities (or, if he did, he was probably told there’s no crime). But there seems little doubt he's a Tuckums fan.

From ARLNow.com:

“Look at these kids — child abuse, child abuse, suffocation, suffocation,” the man says while filming the playground with his smartphone, after claiming that he runs “a very popular YouTube channel.”

“You understand that most people are vaccinated right now?” the man says to the woman filming him. “Why are these kids in masks outside? You understand how harmful that is to their mental welfare?”

ARLNow points out that as of yet, only children 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. So there are plenty of reasons parents of younger children might want them to continue wearing face masks.

But more to the point, it’s nobody else’s business, especially not Tucker Carlson’s, if parents make that choice for their children.

You can watch the still-unidentified harasser below via a video one of the parents took. If anyone should be reported to authorities it’s Tucky Carlson and his employers, Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch, for inciting viewers to this kind of behavior.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)