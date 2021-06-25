Tucker Carlson melded his hatred for America with his white supremacy to reach a disgusting new low last night via a childish and vicious attack on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the highest-ranking member of the military.

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and never spent one day serving his country. But he sure has spent a lot of time hating it and doing his best to destroy it – for which Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch pay him millions.

Carlson began, as he often does, by pretending to be anti-racist. Carlson uses it as a cover for what everybody except Lachlan Murdoch can see is Carlson’s white supremacism.

CARLSON: In 1851, a man called Samuel Cartwright came up with a fairly sophisticated scientific explanation for why so many slaves were running away from plantations in the American south. These fugitive slaves, Cartwright explained were suffering from a medical disorder. It was called "Drapetomania." it was a syndrome characterized by an uncontrollable or insane impulsion to wander.

So that was the problem. It wasn't they disliked being enslaved or yearned for freedom and basic humanity. No, no, no. The problem according to Samuel Cartwright was that black people as a group were inherently defective. They were drapetomaniacs. They were always running away. That's what he said.

A hundred and seventy years later, it's embarrassing even to repeat something this stupidity out loud. It's so obviously insane. But you should know that drapetomania was taken very seriously at the time, and so was Samuel Cartwright. Cartwright was not a fringe character at all. He was a nationally prominent physician, and a former high-ranking army officer from Fairfax, Virginia. He went to Penn Medical School.

Samuel Cartwright was a credentialed man of science who commanded the respect of the country.

…

So, in retrospect, of course, we would call Samuel Cartwright a bigot, which he undoubtedly was. But he was also more than that. Cartwright was a practitioner of something called scientific racism. Scientific racism is deeper than simple prejudice. It is the use to science to justify the dominance of one group over another group. Scientific racism has a history as long as science, simply because the impulse to dominate is inherent to human nature.

So, it is not really about color, though it is called racism. Instead, it's about power. Martin Luther King wrote eloquently about this.

Carlson sounded so learned and mature, there, eh? So thoughtful and reasonable. It was all just a precursor to his adolescent brutishness to come. But first, Carlson did some more posturing, this time as a uniter.

CARLSON: We can't live in a nation of warring tribes. We know very well what that looks like, because it is the history of the world. It is miserable and vicious and bloody. We can't allow that.

FACT CHECK: Carlson is undoubtedly the biggest hate-monger on television. His stock in trade is not just division, but causing threats to the lives of people he disagrees with.

Maybe because he knows he's a big coward, Tuckums seems to have a particular hatred for the military. He has smeared Purple Heart and double amputee Tammy Duckworth several times as well as the military, itself. He probably outdid himself when he accused the military of not wanting to protect the U.S. on Memorial Day.

Carlson's excuse for attacking Milley was his comments supporting the study of critical race theory, the right wing’s latest racist culture war cudgel. Milley testified to Congress, "The United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand ... and I want to understand white rage. And I'm white.”

Nobody exemplifies white rage more than perpetual race baiter, hate-machine and poster child for white privilege Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson. And here, just to prove there is no such thing as white rage, Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson went into a rage. Actually, tantrum is more like it:

CARLSON: Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn't get the job because he is brilliant, or because he is brave, or because the people who know him respect him. He is not and they definitely don't.

Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to, and he's happy to do it. Feed him a script and he'll read it.

Cowardly Carlson, who couldn’t even muster up the decency or maturity to say “General Milley,” played a clip of Milley’s “white rage” comments before proving the general right on the mark.

CARLSON: Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He's that unimpressive.

Notice he never defined white rage, and we should know what it is. What is white rage?

Well, like drapetomania, it's one of those diseases that only affect people with certain melanin levels. It's a race-specific illness. That's what Mark Milley has learned from reading about it. That's why he's making his soldiers read about it too.

[…]

CARLSON: He is not just a pig, he is stupid. So Mark Milley reads Mao to understand Maoism. He reads communist to understand communism, but it is interesting that he doesn't read white supremacists to understand white supremacy.

Why not? Go to the source. Well, because Mark Milley would be fired instantly if he read those books, and getting fired is the one thing he doesn't want.

So, he reads about white rage as if it is totally real. It is a medical condition.

And by the way, since it is a medical condition, at what age can you catch white rage, by the way? Most of us assume that our two-year-olds were just teething. Now, we know it's their whiteness that's making them so angry.

Thanks, Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation's scientific racism.

By the way, have you read anything recently about winning war? Apparently not.

By the way, if you’re wondering whom F***y Tucky praises, it’s Black troll and Hitler defender Candace Owens and seditionists.

You can watch the kind of commentary Lachlan Murdoch calls “brave” and “center right” below, from the June 24, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.