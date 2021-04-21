Tucker Carlson’s white power fee fees couldn’t handle it when a former deputy sheriff didn’t seem to get the message that Derek Chauvin’s murder convictions were supposed to be painted as yet another example of white oppression by overly-advantaged Blacks Behaving Badly.

Carlson was suddenly concerned about treatment of police officers

Carlson opened his interview with former New York City deputy sheriff Ed Gavin by asking, “Who’s going to become a cop going forward, do you think?”

Yet Carlson did not care about violence toward police officers on January 6, by the white MAGA and QAnon seditionists, whom he painted as “gentle” victims of an oppressive police force. But with a white officer convicted of killing the man now symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s a whole ‘nother story.

Gavin did not follow the script. “Well, I think people will still become police officers. This really is a learning experience for everyone,” he said.

Gavin describes Chauvin, not Blacks, as savage

Gavin went on to call for better training for police, not defunding police. Nor did he suggest that there's any disparate treatment of Blacks by police. But Carlson was too triggered over the fact that Blacks were not portrayed as criminals with special privileges.

GAVIN: Let's face it, what we saw in that video was pure savagery. I mean, the documentary evidence showed the police officer putting his knee on the perpetrator's neck while he was rear cuffed his stomach was on the ground, causing positional asphyxia.

So, what I'd like to see, Tucker, is I'd like to see more training for police. I'd like to see the police trained as EMTs, like in the fire department. For example, in the New York City Fire Department, we have firefighters that are EMTs. But who gets to the scene first in most of these situations? It's the police.

So, in reviewing the tape, what I saw, what I noticed was that the police officer removed the subject, Mr. Floyd, from his vehicle, and he was able to handcuff him, and then he was able to seat him on the ground. And he was handcuffed.

At that point, they should have left him there, you know. There was no reason to move him. And obviously, Mr. Floyd was, he was emotionally disturbed. And at that point, you may want to say, “Hey, Mr. Floyd, let me take your pulse.” Things of this nature. And we have to change the way we deal with people.

Now I've used hundreds of -- I've used force on literally over 500 people in my 21-year career in the New York City Department of Correction, and in the New York City Sheriff's Department. I've never had anybody go unconscious.

And you know, that was clearly an excessive, unjustified use of force. I think the verdict was just. I think we had documentary evidence. We had testimonial evidence. And, you know, it was an open and shut case.

But moving forward, what we need to do, in my opinion, is we need to have - -

Carlson cut him off.

Carlson can’t handle Blacks not being demonized

Earlier in his show, Carlson pleaded ignorance as to the wisdom of the verdict – conveniently allowing him an out on having to acknowledge how strong the evidence was against Chauvin. But here he deliberately insinuated that Chauvin was a scapegoat in a system that gives Blacks too much power and deference:

CARLSON: How about enforce the law? Do we need to do that? So hold on, wait a second. So, wait, slow down. Do we enforce the law? Like let's say people are going through the windows in Macy's and the cops are just standing there, do they resign? Because obviously, their honor is being violated, but they're not doing anything about it?

When do they start doing something about it and protecting everyone else? Not just George Floyd?

Obviously, Gavin never said the law should not be enforced. But Carlson (who pretends to be the “sworn enemy of lying”) dishonestly implied otherwise.

GAVIN: No, no. I want -- I want people to protect -- I want the police to protect people. But when specifically what we're dealing here, we're dealing with a person in custody who was handcuffed and he was subdued.

[…]

GAVIN: Yes, the U.S. Department of Justice came out with a position paper on positional asphyxia and sudden death. It was published in 1995 and again in 1998. I think every law enforcement officer should read that. It should be read at rollcalls, because it, what it does, it talks about the physiology of a struggle.

Now, like I said, Mr. Floyd was brought under control. What should have happened at that point is EMS should have been summoned and he should have been placed in an ambulance.

And a supervisor should have been called to the scene. I just think that it was excessive and it shouldn't happen and what I'd like to do -- one more thing –

CARLSON (interrupting): Yes, well, the guy who did it looks like he is going to spend the rest of his life in prison, so I am kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven't noticed, it's like, boarded up. [He cackled.]

So that's more my concern, but I appreciate your coming on, Ed Gavin, thank you. Nope, done. Thank you.

You can watch racial snowflake Carlson melt at the suggestion that Blacks may need less force used against them, not more, below, from the April 20, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.