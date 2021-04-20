Greg Gutfeld lost it after a Black Fox News analyst dared to say, “Greg is off his meds” if he thinks there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.

In my last post, I wrote about Gutfeld’s outlandish comments: “And now I’m gonna just get really selfish. I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges. Because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.” Jeanine Pirro scolded him for those remarks and said the evidence supported the verdicts.

But when Ted Williams, a Black former cop, lawyer and a current Fox News analyst said Gutfeld must be “off his meds” to think Chauvin might not be guilty – well, Gutfeld suggested he was about to be banned from the show, if not fired altogether.

Williams spoke poignantly about the case, as someone (it sounded like Gutfeld) sighed impatiently off screen:

WILLIAMS: I gotta tell you, it’s jubilation [here]. I just touched down here in Minneapolis and the tension that was in the air, you can see it somewhat dissipating. I want you all to think about something: 9 minutes, 29 seconds – America, unfortunately, got its chance and should not have had this chance and opportunity to see a man die before their eyes. And, as the result of that, a police officer was charged.

And there is, as they define this, a thin blue line. Folks did not believe that you would be able to convict this police officer here in Minneapolist as the result of the thin blue line. But guess what? You saw honorable police officers, police officers who serve every day, they got on that stand and they told the truth.

That was probably trying enough for the Tucker Carlson network crew. But Williams' next remarks really got under Gutfeld's thin skin.

WILLIAMS: Now, I gotta tell you, I heard Greg a few minutes ago and I don’t know – Greg is off his meds if he believes that they –

GUTFELD [yelling and talking over Williams]: Excuse me? Excuse me? What did you say? What did you say? Excuse me, what did he say? Am I off my meds?

WILLIAMS: Let me finish. If you do not believe that there was evidence that supported -

GUTFELD: I didn’t say that!

WILLIAMS: - that supports these charges, I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

This judge, as Jeanine said, conducted a fair hearing.

GUTFELD [interrupting again]: That is not what I said.

WILLIAMS: I’m not finished.

GUTFELD [chuckling maliciously]: You are finished.

WILLIAMS: … Due process actually worked in this case and when you look at a police officer with his knee on a man’s neck … pushing down on that man’s neck – that man is calling for his mother, calling out for the community –

[Gutfeld mumbled something off screen while Williams was still speaking]

WILLIAMS: Calling out, saying he couldn’t breathe and the police officer didn’t have enough –

Just then, cohost Dana Perino ended the discussion, to cut to Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was already speaking.

