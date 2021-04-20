Leave it to Fox News to find a way to find a way to race bait the guilty verdicts of Officer Derek Chauvin, for murdering George Floyd, without having to dispute the verdict, itself.

A white police officer with his knee on the neck of a Black man for 9 1/2 minutes is tough for even Fox News to defend. It found another way to play the race card, in this case via Greg Gutfeld. I always describe him as putting the “ass” in asinine and see if you don’t disagree:

GUTFELD: And now I’m gonna just get really selfish. I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty on all charges. Even if he might not be guilty of all charges. [There were groans and one “Oh my God” off camera from his colleagues.] Because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.

That was too much for Jeanine Pirro, a champion of alleged vigilante killer of Black Lives Matter protesters, Kyle Rittenhouse. “Oh,” she groaned, “Uh-uh.” “Oh, my goodness,” Juan Williams could be heard saying. “No,” Pirro reiterated.

“What do you mean?” Gutfeld asked, defensive. “I’m at least being honest. I’m – my neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again!”

“We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel,” Pirro said.

But Gutfeld would. And not just for the sake of his safety but for the sake of his job on the Tucker Carlson White Supremacist Network.

You can watch it below, from the April 20, 2021 The Five, via Aaron Rupar.