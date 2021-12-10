Fox News COVID disinformer Tucker Carlson is spreading a new lie and it just might backfire on his plan to keep his fans from getting vaccinated!

During a Fox Nation chat with a fellow Fox white nationalist, Nigel Farage, the two smeared U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But Carlson, who has made quite a name for himself disinforming about COVID, came up with a new piece of BS in a version of “some say”:

CARLSON: So, somebody who knows him told me, and I'd be interested in getting your take on this, that getting COVID emasculated him, it changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man.

[…]

But the virus itself, this is true, does tend to take away the life force in some people I notice. I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it's true.

Uh-oh, F***y Tucky message disconnect! The guy who has obsessively discouraged viewers from getting vaccinated may have just given them a compelling reason to make sure they do!

And maybe this is why Carlson secretly got vaccinated, though the lying coward is hardly a model of masculinity.

You can watch it below, from Fox Nation’s December 8, 2021 Tucker Carlson Today, via Media Matters.