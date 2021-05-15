Tucker Carlson recently hinted that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 but is still too cowardly to come out and admit the truth.

In his hate-filled discussion with Miranda Devine, of the Murdoch-owned New York Post, Carlson hinted that he has been vaccinated.

CARLSON: [The White House] now admitting that you're allowed to ask questions about the coronavirus vaccine. Woah.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISOR ANDY SLAVITT: While vaccines are great. They're having a massive impact. All questions that people have are reasonable, whether it's for themselves or their children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so you are allowed to ask questions about the coronavirus vaccine. It doesn't make you an anti-vaxxer. But you're not allowed to refuse it. You can ask all the questions you want, but in the end, you will take it. And if you don't, Joe Biden declared today, you will wear your mask forever.

So, is Carlson tacitly acknowledging he got the vaccine despite sowing distrust about it to viewers? Did he get it – and survive - before he deliberately frightened viewers by misleadingly describing the vaccine as “the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history?” Or has he gotten it more recently and not gotten around to telling viewers the effect(s) it had on him? And if he has not been vaccinated, shouldn't he tell viewers that, too, especially since that would have been some big act of Resistance, according to his own rhetoric?

I’d bet money that Carlson has been vaccinated and that he doesn’t want to say so because it proves him a liar and it takes away one of his major weapons in his war on America. Or, to put it another way, it would expose a big part of his grift.

In any event, Carlson’s posture as a question asker is another load of BS from Tuckums. For one thing, he almost never seeks answers from Fox medical personnel. In this segment, Carlson turned to fellow Murdoch employee Miranda Devine, a New York Post reporter without a single credential on the subject of public health (Brian has more on it),. Nor does the guy who was reportedly earning $10 million a year last year, and probably earns more now that his platform has expanded, ever seem to bother to do any of his own research. (Media Matters has provided some of the answers that Tuckums can never seem to find to his "questions.")

You can watch the guy the Murdochs pay millions a year hide the truth below, from the May 13, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.