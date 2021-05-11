Tucker Carlson would rather endanger Dr. Anthony Fauci than tell viewers whether he has received any of the COVID vaccinations he keeps fear mongering about.

Last night, in yet another anti-American, Murdoch-funded rant, Carlson, under pressure to reveal his vaccination status after his attacks on vaccinations disgusted his own colleagues, conveniently diverted his war on America away from vaccines and back to Dr Fauci and face masks.

You may recall that before his unhinged rant against vaccines, a previously unhinged Carlson rant urged viewers to harass people wearing face masks outdoors and even to report parents to child protective services if their children wore face masks outdoors.

In last night's diatribe, Carlson first attacked Dr. Fauci for daring to say it is “conceivable” people “might actually elect” to keep wearing face masks after the COVID pandemic in order to prevent other respiratory viruses, like the flu. The flu kills thousands of Americans each year but flu cases dramatically dropped this season because of COVID-19 precautions.

Once again, Carlson would rather Americans die and harass each other (or worse) for trying to protect lives. While, in all likelihood, he has protected himself by getting vaccinated.

While he was at it, Carlson played a public health expert on TV.

CARLSON: Get ready for a lifetime of filthy wet cotton covering your mouth, reduced oxygen flow to your brain, and a world where every stranger looks the same because no one has a face.

When Kamala Harris and her husband kissed the other day while wearing masks, they were giving you a preview of your daughter's wedding. In a masked world, human beings never really touch each other.

Is that public health? No, it's not public health, it is a kind of punishment.

Tony Fauci is punishing the country, you, us, everyone. The question is why is he doing that? Maybe he likes it. That's possible.

But you've got to think that at least part of Tony Fauci's authoritarian germ hysteria is a cover for something else. Could it be that Tony Fauci is trying to divert attention from himself and his own personal role in the COVID-19 pandemic?

By the way, it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. This kind of off-hand disrespect is why Carlson deserves to be called “Tuckums” or “Tucky.”

Tuckums went back to another chestnut next, claiming that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab funded by American tax dollars, approved by Fauci. Even if it’s true (and the Chinese lab theory of coronavirus origin has been discredited), it certainly does not mean that Fauci deliberately started the pandemic, as Tucky suggested.

CARLSON: In a functional country, there would be a criminal investigation currently underway into Tony Fauci's role in the COVID pandemic that has killed millions and halted our country and changed it forever. So why isn't there a criminal investigation into Tony Fauci's role in this pandemic?

That was just Tucky’s opening commentary. He followed up with Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI). At the end of that interview, Carlson doubled down:

CARLSON: This is criminal. I mean, if you were mixing dangerous chemicals in your basement and you blew up the neighborhood and killed thousands of people, you would be criminally liable for that and saying it was a mistake wouldn't be enough to get you out of those charges. This is criminal. I don't think there is any question.

Carlson almost certainly knows that Dr. Fauci gets death threats and has required security after being targeted by Tuckums on the air.

Let’s see… Non-doctor, non-lawyer Carlson is deliberately endangering our country’s foremost infectious disease expert in the middle of a pandemic by pretending he should be arrested over a debunked theory?

Who’s the real enemy of society here? Hint: It’s not Dr. Fauci

You can watch the latest dangerous extremism the Murdoch family pays millions for below, from the May 10, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.