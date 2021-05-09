While deliberately frightening his viewers with anti-vaccine information, Tucker Carlson has not said whether or not he’s been vaccinated. I think we can guess why.

This week, Carlson cited an anonymous physician, not one of the Fox medical experts at his disposal, to declare, “He described what we are seeing now as the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history. Whatever is causing it, it is happening as we speak.”

Several of Carlson’s Fox colleagues were so appalled, they took to Twitter to call him out.

Yet, as Mediaite’s Colby Hall pointed out, Carlson has not said whether he has been vaccinated. Colby pointed to a discussion with Brit Hume in which Carlson looked like he was deliberately avoiding the subject:

“I’ve had a million vaccines over my lifetime, and I think vaccines are great,” Carlson said.

“I’m fully vaccinated, and I urge everybody to do that,” Hume noted. “I think it’s a mistake not to get one.” But he also added just a bit of a question for viewers on the fence, saying, “but I can certainly understand why people would be hesitant given the way the government has been all over the place on this issue.”

Carlson sat silently. He did not nod in agreement with his guest, as he does frequently. He did not say whether he had been vaccinated himself, and instead blamed the government for confusing people by not [lifting] restrictions for the vaccinated more quickly.

On Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor), John Amato wrote, “Tucker Carlson owes it to his audience to divulge whether HE has had the Covid-19 vaccine.” After all, Carlson is the top Fox News host and, despite Fox's claim that nobody should believe what he says, Carlson and Fox know darned well lots of people do. If he's going to cast doubt on the vaccine's safety, he should tell viewers whether he got it and he's fine or whether he is so worried about its safety, he chose not to. But he didn't even have the guts to respond to Hume urging everyone to get vaccinated.

I’d bet money that Tuckums has been vaccinated and he's trying to hide his hypocrisy from his viewers. Or, to put it another way, that Carlson is willing to risk his viewers' health for the sake of his image (and the millions that go with it, of course). If so, it's yet another front on Carlson's war on America.

You can watch Carlson dodge the issue below, from the April 27, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)