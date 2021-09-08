Tucker Carlson’s latest scheme to kill Americans not only emboldens anti-vaxxers but also promotes the spread of COVID by lulling others into a false sense of security around them.

Leave it to the White Power Hour host to find a way to make fake vaccination cards some kind of act of resistance to immigration:

CARLSON: Illegal migrants routinely steal Social Security numbers to qualify for jobs and no one in authority does a thing about this. When was the last time you heard the Fed arrested a bunch of illegals for fake documents in a workplace? Right, you don't hear it doesn't happen. It happens about as often as they check your ID at the polls in New York, which is to say just about never.

So with that in mind, it was interesting to see this week's big announcement from the District Attorney of New York City, Cyrus Vance.



Vance has just charged 13 Americans with felonies for buying fake vaccination cards, several of the suspects according to prosecutors were healthcare workers who've been told by the state they'll be fired unless they get the shot.



So politicians telling doctors and nurses what medicine to take, that's exactly what they told us they were against for decades. Again, these are healthcare workers. They know the science of COVID far better than politicians, governors, and prosecutors.



So in good conscience, they've risked their careers to preserve their right to bodily autonomy and now they're in jail for that. Now, these arrests will be used to justify digital health passports for the entire American population. That is true. Save this tape.

Of course, there’s a huge difference between faking a Social Security card which is essentially a victimless crime, and faking a vaccination card, which could prove fatal to others. And if a healthcare worker does it, he or she could wind up killing patients.

At this point, Carlson is so gaga for American deaths, there's very little doubt this is his agenda.

He continued his comments by stopping just short of telling viewers to go out and fake vaccination cards.

CARLSON: Buying a fake vaccination card is not a quote, "serious crime." It's not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants. You know what's a serious crime? Forcing Americans to take drugs they don't need or want. That's a very serious crime, and let's hope in the end, someone is punished for it, severely.

By the way, Carlson is not only almost certainly vaccinated, which he is too cowardly to admit, his own employer has a vaccine passport policy.

Funny how Carlson didn’t mention that.

You can watch Carlson’s latest attempt to kill Americans below, from the September 2, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters. The transcript from before the video begins can be found here.