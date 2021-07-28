As COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase, so does the pro-death agenda from Tucker Carlson and the Murdochs.

Carlson’s latest salvo in his war on America is an argument that suggests we should all be free to infect one another and any intervention to save lives is worse than death. I wonder if the extraordinarily loaded trust-fund baby Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson feels the same way about food or aviation safety regulations.

In any event, F***y Tucky promoted the very Orwellian notion that public efforts to save lives is akin to murder. And maybe it’s just me but it seems that Carlson - who recently called the COVID vaccine "the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history" has dialed down his anti-vaxxism a tad, either because his network told him to or because he knows that it’s obvious he’s been vaccinated - and has found a new way to exploit the pandemic tragedy for profit.

We know his concern is not in good faith, otherwise he would be more interested in promoting his arguments with reason more than malice and promoting ways to save lives instead of his obsessive focus on the right to infect and kill.

CARLSON: Millions of children will now be required to cover their faces in schools, this despite the scientifically established fact that masks pose a far greater threat to children than COVID does. So, strictly speaking as a scientific matter, this is lunacy.

[…]



According to an announcement by the C.D.C. this afternoon, the administration will force masks on adults as well, including people who've already been vaccinated. Pause to consider this for a moment. Americans were promised that if they took the vaccines, they could have their lives back. So, by the millions they did that.



Now, they have learned in the clearest possible way that they were lied to. They got their shots, but the Biden administration has decided to continue to control what they wear, where they go, and who they talk to. Why are they doing that? What's happening here exactly?

Well, a rational person might conclude there must be something wrong with the vaccines. Maybe they don't work very well. But no, that's not it. The administration assures us that the vaccines work perfectly. They are miracle drugs. All right, so why the masks?

[…]

So, the vaccines work, the only people getting sick are the unvaccinated, but the vaccinated still have to wear masks. Why is that? Well, you just heard the answer, quote: "Public health leaders in our administration have made the determination." In other words, because we said so.



That's the medical justification for suffocating your third grader with a paper mask forever. Public health leaders in the administration have made that determination.



So they issued the rule without explaining it. You then obey it. If you ask questions, CNN calls you a murderer. That's how our government works.

While Carlson poses as a champion of freedom (even if it kills you, while he stays safe), what he’s really up to is waging war on America. He all but acknowledged it in this bit:

CARLSON: What you're watching is a decaying system based on presumed expertise finally reach its ugly end stage. At some point, it will be gone because it has no legitimacy, and whatever comes next will be very different from what we're living through now. That's sad to think about and it's scary, though there is the hope of improvement, which we should all pray for.



But in the meantime, we live with the growing certainty that crazy people are running our country.

Oh, yes, Carlson camouflages this rhetoric with a pretense that he’s talking about dealing with COVID. But his real motives are as easy to spot as his vaccination status:

CARLSON: A rational administration would make vaccines available to anyone who wants one and leave the rest of the population alone to live their lives, like they used to do in America, back when it was a free country. But again, that is not what the Biden administration is doing because there is no political advantage in a rational policy like that.

Instead, the administration has decided to use this virus to cement its control of the country. Democrats rode COVID to victory last November through fear and blame and brand new methods of voting, and they plan to keep power through next year's midterm in the very same way, by dividing Americans against one another, vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

Make no mistake: Carlson gets paid millions of dollars a year to divide Americans and even endanger their health for the sake of his own and the Murdochs’ killer politics.

You can watch the Murdoch/Carlson pro-death agenda (for others) in action below, from the July 17, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.