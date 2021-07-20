Once again, Fox News’ pro-death agenda for its viewers, in this case by railing against vaccine passports, doesn’t apply to their own selves.

From CNN:

Tucker Carlson has called the idea of vaccine passports the medical equivalent of "Jim Crow" laws. And other Fox News personalities have spent months both trafficking in anti-vaccine rhetoric and assailing the concept of showing proof of vaccination status.

But Fox Corporation, the right-wing talk channel's parent company, has quietly implemented the concept of a vaccine passport as workers slowly return back to the company's offices.

As CNN’s Oliver Darcy explains, Fox encourages its employees to self-report their vaccine status in order to (as Fox put it) “assist the company with space planning and contact tracing." Those who provide their vaccination status can bypass the daily health screenings that would otherwise be required.

Ryan Grim, who broke the news, reports that the system known as “Fox Clear Pass,” was implemented on June 22.

This is just the latest example of Fox News hypocrisy on COVID prevention and safety measures. You may recall that while Lachlan Murdoch kept his own workers safely working remotely, Murdoch allowed those same workers to attack others promoting stay-at-home measures.

While Murdoch allowed Fox News to attack the wearing of face masks, they were mandated to attend tapings of the Gutfeld! Show.

And, of course, we are pretty darn sure that Tucker Carlson, Fox’s top anti-vaxxer and Murdoch idol has been vaccinated and is trying to hide it.

The sad truth is that Fox is willing to sacrifice its viewers for the sake of its ratings, as Fox former chief political correspondent Carl Cameron noted. All the while the network protects its own. I can just imagine the winks off-camera as F***y Tucky looks over the admiring tweets and ratings that head his way after another episode of anti-vaxxism.

You can watch Carlson “just ask” how much harm the COVID vaccines have caused, while suggesting that the government is covering up that harm, below, from the May 6, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.