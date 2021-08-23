It’s almost as if Fox News hosts and the Murdochs are trying to kill Americans.

Friday night, Rachel Maddow could not contain her disgust with Fox’s prime time hosts for pushing fake treatments for COVID while trying to scare viewers away from options that work, such as vaccines and face masks. She also noted that 70% of calls to Mississippi’s poison control pertain to the “ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.” Ivermectin is one of the treatments being promoted on Fox.

Mississippi is already suffering from low vaccine rates. Maddow said that “seems to have just doomed the state's hospitals as the huge number of new infections and newly very sick people are just swamping the system.”

“Literally people won't take the vaccine because they're super suspicious of that, but they're taking horse deworming medication that they're buying at a feed store? For COVID?” an incredulous Maddow said. Why are they doing this? Maddow said, “I don’t know, but I have a guess.”

She then played clips of Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson promoting the drug. Then she shredded them.

MADDOW: There's been one significant study about ivermectin saying, oh, this works for COVID. That study has been withdrawn because the data in it was apparently faked and the introduction to it was apparently plagiarized. Nevertheless, Fox News is busy saying don't take the vaccine but do take this horse deworming medication. Trust us, it's proven.

You could trust them or you could trust the FDA which says do not take ivermectin for COVID. You could trust the NIH which says do not take ivermectin for COVID. W.H.O. says do not take ivermectin for COVID. Even the company that makes the drug says, my god, seriously, people, do not take ivermectin for COVID. Yes, use it to deworm your horses but this is not a COVID drug.

Fox News says otherwise though.

Watch it below, from the August 20, 2021 The Rachel Maddow Show, via Crooks and Liars.