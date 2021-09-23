Tucker Carlson, playing a doctor on TV, declared, “No one who’s recovered from COVID needs the vaccine” as part of his rant defending Brazil’s fascist, unvaccinated President Jair Bolsonaro from an unwelcome from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Fox News, Carlson’s own employer has a more stringent vaccine protocol than President Joe Biden’s. But Carlson, almost certainly vaccinated but too cowardly to admit it, said nothing about quitting his own job or urging anyone to protest Fox’s requirements.

But on Monday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Carlson said “you should, we all should” protest vaccine mandates “because they’re immoral and unconstitutional.”

To be clear, New York City does not mandate everyone get vaccinated. It requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining and other activities. But Carlson – who seems to love right-wing dictators and hate democracy – spoke in front of a graphic that described de Blasio as “WORST MAYOR EVER.”

“No one who’s recovered from COVID needs the vaccine,” “Dr.” Carlson told his viewers. “They have greater immunity than people who get the vaccine. This is insane.”

FACT CHECK: A real doctor, Jennifer Pisano, M.D., wrote in The Forefront, a publication by The University of Chicago Medicine, “Absolutely” that those who have had coronavirus should get the vaccine. She explained:

While we know recovering from a COVID-19 infection means you will have circulating antibodies in your system, we are still learning about how the immune system handles the antibody response after a natural infection. We’re not sure how protective the antibodies are from different kinds of infections — such as an asymptomatic infection versus a symptomatic infection. With vaccination, we know that people with healthy immune systems are getting a great antibody response. So I would recommend vaccination even after a COVID-19 infection to get the best protection.

On top of that, if you live with people who are at higher risk of severe infection or may not develop a strong antibody level after vaccination, getting your own COVID-19 vaccination may make it less likely that you will transmit the virus to them.

You can watch Carlson play a doctor who doesn’t care about spreading potentially deadly misinformation below, from the September 20, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.