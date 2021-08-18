Leave it to Tucker Carlson to exploit a tragedy like the fall of Afghanistan for his hate-mongering, anti-American agenda.

Carlson never mentioned Bush or Trump when citing failures in Afghanistan

Carlson acknowledged that the war in Afghanistan was botched before Joe Biden became president. Yet, he singled out Biden.

For example:

CARLSON: [Biden] said among other things that we had no choice, but to leave, and on that question he is right. The United States should have left Afghanistan 19 years ago when it became obvious that Osama bin Laden wasn't there and had fled to Pakistan. There was no reason to stay in the country.

But while Carlson conveniently avoided direct criticisms of Republican presidents, he showed no such restraint against Biden. It was almost as if Tuckums was looking for ways to make conservative political hay out of the tragedy.

CARLSON: The question is and the relevant question today is how exactly do you get out? Just because something is necessary doesn't mean you get to ignore the details of it. If you learned you needed an emergency appendectomy, would it matter to you who performed the operation? A surgeon with a scalpel or a drunk guy with a pocket knife? Yes, it would matter to you.

But it didn't matter to Joe Biden apparently.

While Carlson postured as a patriot, he used the tragedy to advance his deep, seething hatred for America

Carlson has long been waging a rhetorical war on America. Instead of offering any sympathy or empathy, he used Afghanistan to gratuitously attack other aspects of this country that he hates:

CARLSON: If you've been watching television during the day, you've probably seen this footage. It's terrified men in sandals clinging to the side of a C-17 as it attempts to leave Afghanistan.

This is the iconic photo of the moment. It's the final humiliating scene of the American occupation of Afghanistan. That means that after 20 years and trillions of dollars, our leaders couldn't manage to pull off an orderly retreat. They couldn't even secure a single runway, and that's the main lesson of the fall of Kabul, we are led by buffoons. They have no idea what they're doing. We know that now. They are imposters.

Everything they touch turns to chaos, not just there, but here. These are the people who run the Amtrak station in Midtown Manhattan, the one that's filled with drug addicts. They are the people in charge of the power grid in the State of California, they have no useful skills, and yet somehow, these same people assured us they were going to turn Stone Age Afghanistan into Modern Belgium. Remembering it now is bitter and hilarious.

At this point, our leaders are so discredited, they are running out of ways to criticize the Taliban.

While he was at it, Carlson re-launched his racist, sexist attacks on the military (another American institution he hates). Don’t forget, trust-fund baby Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson never spent a minute in service to this country:

CARLSON: Oh, good job, [Pentagon Press Secretary] John Kirby. You think he'll keep his job? Of course, he'll keep his job. A man who is willing to defend pregnant fighter pilots can work in Washington forever, and so can Mark Milley of the Joint Chiefs and the rest of the woke clowns at The Pentagon, generals who are much more worried about white rage in West Virginia than they are about our enemies abroad.

Carlson also used the moment to revive his lie about being spied on by the NSA

Carlson hates the U.S. intelligence community, too.

CARLSON: And while we're at it, how about the Intel Agencies?

Their job is very specific: Give policymakers some rough sense of what's going to happen in the world especially on the big questions so they can make wise decisions. How is the Intel world doing on that? Let's see.

The collapse of the Soviet Union, 9/11, the fall of Kabul -- not small things, major history changing events. They missed all of those completely. They had no idea. So, why are they still there? Well, because someone has got to read your text messages, got to make sure you're not making fun of trans-people or anything like that.

F***y Tucky Carlson claims to be the sworn enemy of lying.

But surely he knows that the reason his texts were picked up by the NSA is because he was corresponding with dodgy Russians under surveillance.

It wouldn't be a Tucker Carlson Tonight show without fear mongering about people of color and/or immigrants

Carlson went on and on spewing his venom at various officials in the Biden administration, including this pronouncement about Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “a man so mediocre you gasp when you hear him speak. Can you really be that dumb and run the Department of State? Yes, you can.” Always a class act, that Tuckums - not!

Fear not, white supremacists! Carlson did not spend the entire 11:48 commentary without a big shoutout to his fan base. After whining about allocating money “to export academic feminism” and affirmative action (Tuckums hates American schools almost as much as he hates people of color), he got to his white nationalism.

CARLSON: The people who made the Afghan occupation possible would like to see a lot more of our southern border, much more unrestrained immigration to the U.S. "Bring in the refugees," they are screaming tonight. That's the only lesson they're taking from this debacle, quote: "America must not stand idly by," Mitt Romney tweeted today. "The President must urgently rush to defend, rescue, and give, and expand asylum. There is no time to spare."

There is lots of time to spare as Americans die of fentanyl ODs, as millions of foreign nationals whose identities we can't confirm move here, but when it comes to bringing Afghans to our country, there is no time to spare, and Liz Cheney firmly agrees with that, so does her friend, Bill Kristol and Nancy Pelosi and Victoria Nuland at the State Department, and so many more, so many more just like them.

Funny how Tuckums cares about fentanyl deaths while he actively promotes COVID death by waging war on face masks and vaccines - while cowardly hiding the fact that he has been vaccinated. But I disgress.

CARLSON: [I]f history is any guide, and it's always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade that number may swell to the millions.

So first, we invade and then we're invaded.

You can watch armchair general Carlson, bankrolled by Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, below, from the August 16, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.