After Tucker Carlson cursed out the ADL, he and Megyn Kelly explicitly endorsed the white supremacist’s great replacement theory the ADL has called him out for.

In case you missed it, the Anti-Defamation League has again called for Carlson to be fired for promoting white supremacy on Fox News prime time. Sadly, this will probably go nowhere, just like the last time, because Lachlan Murdoch has greenlighted Carlson’s racism. But when Carlson visited her SiriusXM show, there seemed to be nothing Kelly didn’t love about Carlson’s white nationalism, his dangerously irresponsible suggestion that political or racial violence will be necessary or his dishonest pretense to be in league with Martin Luther King.

If there’s one thing “Santa is white” Kelly is good at, besides flying her racist flag, it’s creating “Megyn Moments” for herself. But now that she’s not welcome back at either NBC or Fox (where she obviously wanted to return), her Megyn Moments seem to be about embracing the Fox ethos instead of (disingenuously) distancing herself from it. That is, if her lapdog interview with the vicious, America-hating and yes, white supremacist Carlson is any indication.

In Kelly’s first question in the video below, she claimed not to know whether or not Carlson really has been pushing the great replacement theory. Either Kelly wanted to talk about a matter she couldn’t be bothered to familiarize herself with or she was playing dumb in order to ingratiate herself with Carlson’s white nationalist fan base. But in case anyone missed her intent, she deliberately cast Carlson as a victim:

KELLY: Today there's more blowback on whether you've been pushing for the "great replacement theory." You said that this is going to happen on your show last night. Sure enough, on cue, the ADL comes out and comes after you. And I--

For this favor, Carlson granted Kelly the Megyn Moment she was surely longing for:\

CARLSON: The ADL? So I'm not on-- well Fuck them!



KELLY: I know, I don't even want to be the one to tell you because you do a good job of avoiding it.



CARLSON: I didn't even know that. I mean what liars.



KELLY: Well, they want you to be fired. They're pushing yet again for you to be fired, Tucker. It's -- it's constant. It’s constant.



CARLSON: The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism. That's a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it's operated by a guy who's just a Democratic Party, just an apparatchik of the Democratic Party. And I have to say, it's important for people with moral authority to stand up and say that, you know, because it's very corrosive for someone to take the residual moral weight of an organization that he inherited and use it for partisan ends, which is what they're doing.

Kelly murmured her agreement.

But then Carlson reiterated the great replacement theory, right then and there – and Kelly either didn’t notice or pretended she hadn’t.

CARLSON: So the great replacement theory is, in fact, not a theory. It's something that the Democrats brag about constantly up to and including the president. And in one sentence, it's this: rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can't be bothered to do that. We're instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us. So that's, there isn't actually inherently a racial component to it, and it's nothing to do with antisemitism.



KELLY: It's a political point you're trying to make. It’s a political point.



CARLSON: Yeah I don't know what the ADL is doing weighing in on this. It has, it has nothing to do – I mean, that's just insane. And obviously, I'm not going to stop saying it because they're saying it. They’ve written books about it and monographs and endless numbers of speeches.

Of course Carlson won’t stop. He knows that the Murdoch family is just fine with it.

So was Kelly. She added that the reason Democrats don’t want immigrants from Cuba is because Dems are all about bringing “liberal, Democrat voters” into the country. Then she feigned even-handedness by saying that Republicans “don’t want to fill the Democrat roster with people who weren’t born here.”

Kelly added, “It’s not about skin color, it’s about how people are likely to vote.”

“Of course it is,” Carlson claimed.

Right. Because it’s all just a big misunderstanding that white nationalists love him so much and think he’s one of theirs. Not that Kelly mentioned any of that.

Carlson went on to slyly cloak his racism as anti-racism (a typical Tucker tactic):

CARLSON: I have to say, the race stuff is very, very corrosive. I mean, to tell people we don’t want anybody who looks like you to come to our country, like what? This is the U.S. government! They exist to represent us. You’re not allowed to talk like that! I don’t care what the race is. That is totally evil and racist and everyone’s too intimidated to say anything about it.

And what did “straight shooter” Kelly do with that sleight of hand? She validated his BS.

KELLY: You’re talking about the message toward white people. … I’ll play the Biden soundbite to underscore what you’re saying.

The clip that “proved” the point was Biden saying, in 2015, “Folks like me, who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time, in 2017, we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. … That’s not a bad thing, that’s, that’s a source of our strength.”

With obvious approval, Kelly said that Carlson’s point is that if Biden had said it would not be a bad thing if whites were about to come into the majority, “the racism inherent in that statement” would be revealed.

But it was worse than that for Carlson.

CARLSON: Well, it’s disqualifying. No one who talks like that should ever be president. It’s eugenicist. I mean, the source of our strength is non-white DNA? I mean, what? …How could you say something like that? … That’s like Nazi stuff. …

I’m 52. I grew up in a country that tried really, really hard – didn’t always succeed but certainly tried as a matter of official policy to be colorblind and to judge people not on their appearances but on what they do and the choices that they make, on their character on their inherent moral value, and that idea was premised on the belief which has extended from the founding of this country, despite what the propagandists will tell you, that God created all of us. That doesn’t mean we’re equal in ability, it means we’re equal in moral value because we’re all created by God, period.

While he was at it, Carlson worked in Dr. Seuss and pretended to be in solidarity with MLK!

CARLSON: You have no more value because you’re one color than you do if you’re another. I mean, that was kind of the point of Dr. Seuss and it’s the reason they canceled Dr. Seuss because that idea is now unexpressable. It was the core of Martin Luther King’s moral power. … Once you give that up, you’re Rwanda at that point.

FACT CHECK: Nobody “canceled” Dr. Seuss. The company that controls the author’s books and characters made a business decision to stop publishing six of Dr. Seuss’ many, many books.

But that wasn’t enough dishonest poison for F**y Tucky. The guy who has deliberately encouraged violence now suggested that liberals are a violent threat – while he pretended to abhor violence.

CARLSON: They are pushing you toward violence, group against group, tribalism warfare. Like, that’s – that’s insane and it’s just so shocking for me that this is happening in public and everyone’s too intimidated to say anything about it but it’s totally wrong and as a Christain, as an American, I just rject it and I don’t care what the color is.

FACT CHECK: Carlson has deliberately endangered journalists, Dr. Anthony Fauci, championed the alleged vigilante assassin of Black Lives Matter protesters and suggested his viewers should harass parents of children wearing face masks and whitewashed the actual political violence of January 6th.

Kelly reacted to Carlson’s latest spate of dishonest, inciteful rhetoric not with any challenges but by cocking her head, with a slight smile, to show she found it thought provoking and worthy. Yet Kelly promises “open, honest, and provocative conversation” on her SiriusXM show.

You can ask SiriusXM why they are allowing a white supremacy theory to be promoted on their platform by contacting the network via Twitter @SiriusXM, Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, you can watch Megyn Kelly get on board with Carlson’s white nationalism below, from an interview published on YouTube on September 24, 2021.