Tucker Carlson did a little pre-emption gaslighting of the January 6 investigation – or maybe it was just revenge after Nancy Pelosi kicked his son’s Big Lie-promoting boss, Rep. Jim Banks, off the investigating committee.

Carlson accuses Pelosi of covering up something Carlson still won't admit was anything bad

Carlson has previously described the January 6 insurrectionists as "gentle" patriots but now that it’s more convenient to paint the attack on the Capitol in different strokes – the self-described “sworn enemy of lying” has changed his “truth” accordingly. Now, F***y Tucky Carlson paints it as possibly a bad event that Pelosi definitely enabled and is covering up:

CARLSON: This past January, just two days before the Congress was scheduled to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Electoral College, the House Sergeant-at-Arms received an urgent message. The message came from the man who at the time ran the Capitol Police Department, Steven Sund.



Sund wanted National Guard troops to stand guard around the perimeter of the Capitol complex. Sund knew, as everyone in official Washington knew that an enormous protest against the Electoral College certification was about to take place. It was coming to Washington. Yet, for reasons that are not clear, the Sergeant-at-Arms refused that request.



Then on January 6th, as Steven Sund predicted, thousands of protesters did arrive in Washington. As that crowd grew and became unruly, Steven Sund made five more urgent requests for soldiers at the Capitol. Sund was still begging for reinforcements as protesters breached the doors and roamed the halls of the building, and yet, once again, every single one of Steven Sund's request for help was rejected.



But why? Why did that happen?



January 6th is one of the most discussed events in modern American history, and yet more than six months later, we still don't know why that happened. No one has explained it.



Nancy Pelosi knows why it happened. She could tell us why it happened if she felt like it. The Sergeant-at-Arms reports directly to Nancy Pelosi. She is the Speaker of the House, and yet repeatedly, Pelosi has worked to stop any inquiry whatsoever into the state of security at the Capitol on January 6th.



In fact, the very next day, on January 7th, Pelosi forced Steven Sund to resign from the Capitol Police. End of discussion.



What exactly is going on here? Congress's new January 6 Committee was supposed to tell us what is going on here. Figuring out what happened that day was the whole point of having the committee. We've heard that again and again.



And yet, it turns out that Nancy Pelosi has no intention of revealing everything she knows about January 6th, so she has turned that committee into yet another instrument of cover-up.



Today, Pelosi banned two Republican Members of Congress from serving on the Committee. They are Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana. What did they do wrong? Those two specifically seem most likely to ask questions about January 6 that Pelosi did not want to discuss. They pushed for openness, so she booted them. At a briefing at the Capitol today, Pelosi did not even bother to deny. That's why she did it.

Notice how Carlson omits mentioning any violence committed by the "protesters" who "breached the doors and roamed the halls."

Carlson surely knows Jordan and Banks were ousted from the Committee, while three other Republicans were allowed to stay, because they were there to disrupt, not investigate

Carlson is many awful things: a white supremacist, a liar, hate monger, a hypocritical coward and America hater, to name a few – but he is not stupid. And surely he know why Pelosi booted Jordan and Banks. Despite claiming that Pelosi “offered no explanation,” Carlson – who is so lazy, he can’t be bothered to do any real investigation into the “questions” he raises – surely knows why Pelosi refused to seat them.

The New York Times has some of the statements Jordan and Banks have made about January 6 and the Big Lie about the presidential election:

No way’ Trump should concede, Jordan said as he helped plan the challenge to Biden’s victory.

‘There was something wrong with this election’: Jordan continued to suggest Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

‘Democrats created this environment’: Jordan compared the riot to racial justice protests.

The Times notes that Banks was fiery about the election, saying he had questions about some of the votes but he was clearly not going to engage in a serious inquiry into the events of January 6:

Mr. Banks released a statement after he was chosen to serve as the top Republican on the panel that seemingly referred to the violent rioters as patriotic Americans expressing their political views. He said he would use the committee to turn the spotlight back on Democrats, scrutinizing why the Capitol was not better prepared for the attack, as well as unrelated “political riots” last summer during the national wave of protest against systemic racism.

“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the left’s authoritarian agenda,” Mr. Banks said. “I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”

By sheer coincidence, I’m sure, Tuckums’ son, Buckley Carlson (or F***y Buckley or Buckums) became Banks’ communications director in January. I'm sure it was just a momentary slip. Also by sheer, coincidence, I’m sure, Banks and Buckums’ father are on the same propaganda page. Not surprisingly, the Murdoch-owned New York Post, gave Banks lots of ink for his similar accusations:

Banks alleged that Pelosi and Democrats on the committee are hesitant to look into potential shortcomings that could reflect poorly on the speaker, with Republicans questioning whether she played a role in delaying the deployment of the National Guard that day.

“When I came out of the gate, the minute that Kevin McCarthy asked me to do this job and I rolled up my sleeves and started digging into the real questions that nobody’s asked, that Democrats don’t want to answer to on why the Capitol was vulnerable on Jan. 6 when we had real intelligence three weeks before and we didn’t do anything to prepare for it,” he said.

“Democrats don’t want to talk about it because at the end of the day, the higher up the food chain you get, the closer to Nancy Pelosi you get, and that spooked Nancy Pelosi and that’s why she rejected Jim Jordan and me.”

Meanwhile, catch how Tuckums and Buckums Carlson are on the same propaganda page below, from the January 21, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.