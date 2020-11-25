Megyn Kelly pulled her children out of their elite private schools and has announced she’s leaving New York after the horror of a blog post that was just too concerned with racial justice and reform.

“After years of resisting it,” Kelly tweeted, “we’re going to leave” New York. Although she marketed the decision as a revolt against “woke leftism,” what she obviously meant was “too black.”

'After years of resisting it, we're going to leave."@MegynKelly describes why she pulled her kids out of their NYC schools - and she, @GlennLoury and @Coldxman Hughes discuss how "woke" leftism has taken over schools. Listen below, download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/Wljrlq7azf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2020

From The Hill:

“The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things."

“But they’ve gone around the bend," she continued. "I mean, they have gone off the deep end."

What did “they" do? Why “they,” the school’s diversity group, circulated a blog post by Nahliah Webber about race and education in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The post is a plea to look not just at the system under which Floyd was killed by police but the “ones that groomed both George Floyd and the cop who killed him.” Webber wrote, “if you really want to make a difference in Black Lives – and not have to protest this shit again—go reform white kids.”

Webber also wrote that white-centric education is a breeding ground for a culture of killer cops and their enablers:

“Black children are suspended, detained, “demerited” and isolated in schools for trivial things every day. And there’s a killer cop sitting in every school where White children learn. They hear the litany of bad statistics and stereotypes about ‘scary’ Black people in their classes and on the news. They gleefully soak in their White-washed history that downplays the holocaust of Indigenous, Native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-White spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against Black bodies to keep those spaces white.”

More from The Hill:

Kelly, who said that the blog post was then distributed among the school’s faculty, condemned Webber’s analysis, questioning, “Which boy in my kid’s school is the future killer cop? Is it my boy? Which boy is it? Because I don’t happen to believe that they’re in there.”

I don’t think that Webber meant that there is literally a future killer cop in every classroom, as Kelly implies. But even if you think Webber was way over the top, why is Kelly taking such offense? It’s not as though Webber is about to become Secretary of Education or even headmaster of Kelly's kids’ school. It speaks volumes to me that Kelly seems to have taken Webber's remarks personally.

Maybe Kelly, who was booted off NBC for suggesting there's nothing wrong with dressing in blackface and who previously made a splash when she “assured” kids Santa and Jesus are white, is looking to make a comeback with the racist crowd. Or maybe she’s just as insensitive as ever. Or worse.

But Kelly didn’t just take her sons out of the school that circulated the post, she says she plans to take her daughter out of a different school. Afraid it’s a pandemic of Black sensitivity, Megsy?

It’s not clear where Kelly plans to take her family to escape the Black Plague.

I doubt she’ll be missed much in New York.

(Kelly image via screen grab)