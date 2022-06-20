Tucker Carlson used the dubious arrest of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show producers at the U.S. Capitol to again suggest that the January 6th insurrection was no biggie and that the insurrectionists are the real victims.

In case you missed it, seven people from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested and charged with unlawful entry Thursday night for filming show segments at the Capitol. According to the Capitol police, the team had been directed to leave earlier but had not. Additional criminal charges are possible.

The New York Times reported:

At the time of the arrest, the team had finished prearranged interviews with members of Congress and were filming “final comedy elements” in the building’s hallways for an upcoming segment on “The Late Show.”

Of course, Tucker Carlson seized on the news during his hate mongering, white power hour that Fox News swore should not be taken as truth. Carlson sneeringly called the incident an “insurrection” but he sounded serious when he said “it's exactly like what happened on January 6th.”

CARLSON: So this is almost beyond belief. But just before the show aired we learned that last night, producers for Stephen Colbert's show on CBS committed insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Adam Schiff, the Congressman from California who has spent the last year and a half telling you that unauthorized violations of Capitol space are a coup. Adam Schiff illegally gave producers from CBS access to the Capitol and then the group which includes the show's senior producer, director, comedian, and writer remained in the Longworth House Office Building after hours.

And the point of them being there was for them to harass sitting Members of Congress -- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert.

U.S. Capitol Police say they got a call about a disturbance at about 8:30 PM. They told us, quote: "Responding officers observed seven individuals unescorted and without congressional ID in a sixth floor hallway. Officers then arrested them and charged them with unlawful entry into the Capitol Complex."

Now, that's the exact same charge that many January 6 defendants face.

Well, let's get right to it. It is likely that some members of Stephen Colbert's team will be held in solitary confinement for a year and a half without being charged. Why? Because this is an insurrection -- and actually joking aside, how could they not be held for a year and a half in solitary confinement without being charged? Because the precedent is in place.

And how in the world can Adam Schiff, again who spent the last year and a half eliminating the civil liberties of Trump voters on the basis of January 6th, do the exact same thing and not face punishment?

We're going to tell jokes about, "Oh, it's like Pearl Harbor."

No, it's exactly like what happened on January 6th. So we'll take a close look at what punishments are.

Liz Cheney, call your office. You've got another Committee to impanel. Adam Kinzinger is crying at the thought.

We will stay on the story.

Of course, this incident is nothing like January 6th. For one thing, it does not appear the Colbert crew did any harm to anyone or anything. It's not clear they were harassing anyone either. Nor were they chanting that they wanted to kill anyone, as the January 6 insurrectionists were. Just as significantly, the Colbert crew was not attempting to interfere with Congressional proceedings.

Carlson's concern for the harassment of congressmembers is as phony as his dishonest claim to be "the sworn enemy of lying." Carlson not only condones harassment and worse of those he dislikes, he encourages it.

Carlson knows the two incidents are nothing alike. But he loves to use January 6th as ammo in his war on America. He has exploited that awful event both to praise the insurrectionists and to suggest that it was some kind of false flag operation. That last conspiracy theory was so outrageous it prompted at least three resignations, including that of Chris Wallace. But a three-part special on it was greenlighted by Carlson admirer, Lachlan Murdoch.

And, by the way, has Carlson told us yet what son Buckley Carlson was up to in the Capitol that day?

I can’t wait to hear what Colbert has to say about this.

Meanwhile, you can watch F**ky Tucky use the incident to cover up an insurrection that tried to bring about a coup below, from the June 17, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.