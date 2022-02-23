Tucker Carlson delivered just the kind of Russia-defending, America-hating speech, with a side of bigotry thrown in that will surely keep him a hero in Russian media.

Carlson’s 14-minute, anti-American, pro-Russian tirade last night was just the latest chapter in the cowardly vaccinated hypocrite’s war on America. All bankrolled by the Murdochs.

Carlson started by suggesting that hating Putin is anti-MAGA.

CARLSON: Since the day that Donald Trump became president, Democrats in Washington have told you, you have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin. It's not a suggestion, it is a mandate, anything less than hatred for Putin is treason.

Many Americans have obeyed this directive. They now dutifully hate Vladimir Putin, maybe you're one of them. Hating Putin has become the central purpose of America's foreign policy. It's the main thing that we talk about. Entire cable channels are now devoted to it.

Very soon, that hatred of Vladimir Putin could bring the United States into a conflict in Eastern Europe. Before that happens, it might be worth asking yourself since it is getting pretty serious: What is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia?

Having implied that American government is a bigger threat than Putin, #TraitorTucker Carlson baselessly suggested that President Biden’s support for Ukraine is completely corrupt and is all about money for his son.

CARLSON: If you've been watching the news, you know that Putin is having a border dispute with a nation called Ukraine. Now the main thing to know about Ukraine for our purposes, is that its leaders once sent millions of dollars to Joe Biden's family. Not surprisingly, Ukraine is now one of Biden's favorite countries.

Biden has pledged to defend Ukraine's borders even as he opens our borders to the world. That's how it works. Invading America is called equity, invading Ukraine is a war crime.

So with every day we move closer to some kind of conflict with Russia, a conflict that could easily spin out of control given that the people running us have no fine motor skills.

The administration assures us this has nothing at all to do with repaying Joe Biden's personal debts to Ukrainian oligarchs. Not at all. It's completely and totally unrelated.

Energy prices in the United States are about to go way up and that means that everything you buy will become much more expensive, from the food you eat to the car you drive, to tickets you need to take your family on vacation this summer, assuming you can still afford vacation by then.

…

It seems like a pretty terrible deal for you, and for the United States. Hunter Biden gets a million dollars a year from Ukraine, but you can no longer afford to go out to dinner. That's not a bargain. So what are we missing here?

What #TraitorTucker Carlson is missing here is the truth. Although he still laughably insists his show is the “sworn enemy of lying,” – well, that’s just another of his lies. In fact, this one’s not even a lie #TraitorTucker Carlson likely thought up on his own. On January 25, Donald Trump Jr. “asked” on Facebook, “Will it ultimately be Hunter’s lucrative and shady AF business dealings in Ukraine that gets us into a war with Russia?”

FACT CHECK: Hunter Biden left the board of the Ukraine company Burisma in 2019.

But #TraitorTucker Carlson was not done sh***ing on the U.S. (while sparing Putin).

CARLSON: Kamala Harris has no real idea what she's talking about. She can't even point to the direction of what she is talking about. Her mouth opens and predigested chunks of language come tumbling out in no particular order. It's soothing to listen to until you try to understand what it means.

…

America is a superpower. It would never put a senile man and an imbecile in charge of the country. On the other hand, maybe so.

Next, #TraitorTucker Carlson turned his hate on retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is Ukrainian by birth. Probably unable to tie him to Hunter Biden, Carlson suggested Vindman is betraying the U.S. in order to support his “homeland.”

CARLSON: Unlike the British Foreign Secretary, Alexander Vindman knows quite a bit about Ukraine. In fact, he was born there. Alexander Vindman believes you have a moral obligation to defend his homeland, and if you don't, you're a murderer.

Watch him once again, on MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN (RET), U.S. ARMY: I think these folks, these right-wing pundits, and the G.O.P. that supports them, really, frankly, have blood on their hands because they're encouraging and enticing this kind of opportunism from Putin, and it is not what -- it's not just kind of plain rhetoric like you could say something without consequences, like too often happens in the United States. This has real consequences and people are going to die because of this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, they're going to die. So your job is to take up arms in defense of Alexander Vindman's home country or else you're evil, you have blood on your hands, and that's effectively our policy. Okay, Alexander Vindman, you got us. It is a compelling argument. We're in.

What's this going to cost us to defend the country you were born in?

By this time, you probably won’t be surprised to learn this is another load of #TraitorTucker BS, with a dash of his trademark bigotry.

FACT CHECK: The Jewish Vindman fled Ukraine at age 3 and became a decorated officer in the U.S. Army. Unlike the paid-to-hate-America Carlson, Vindman put his life on the line for this country. But oh, yeah, he testified against Donald Trump in the first impeachment proceedings.

#TraitorTucker Carlson hates the U.S. military. Maybe that’s because our troops show the bravery and character he knows he’ll never have. Or maybe it’s because he prefers the Russian military.

Look, I’m perfectly willing to hear an alternate side of the Russia/Ukraine story and I sure dread what will likely be unleashed. As I write this, it appears that Russia has begun its military attack on Ukraine. But #TraitorTucker Carlson is not about informing his viewers, he’s about riling them up against America.

You can watch #TraitorTucker Carlson's blatant, Murdoch-funded anti-Americanism below, from the February 22, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.