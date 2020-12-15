Donald Trump's claim that he has blocked Antifa from running the country made him the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll, possibly his only victory this month. But the Loser-in-Chief may well have another victory with this week’s poll.

This week's nominees are:

This week’s nominees are:

Jeanine Pirro, doing her part to push Attorney General Bill Barr out of office:

You know, Bill, Americans are furious over the Russia-collusion hoax, especially the 10 million more Americans who voted for Trump this election. We need answers. We need action. We need justice and you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles. And you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history.

Restaurant owner Joe Vicari, suggesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has some nefarious purpose for extending a ban on indoor restaurant dining for 12 days, during a coronavirus surge:

I think she’s got her own agenda. I think that this has nothing to do with the science because if it did, then she said that it has gone up the last three weeks. Well, we’ve been shut for three weeks, so it hasn’t been coming from restaurants. … There’s no rhyme and reason for this. Our neighbors in Ohio are open. You can drive 40 miles south and go to restaurants there, and again the restaurants in Michigan have done all the protocols they’ve asked us to do. …

I think there’s a different agenda that the Democratic governors have, and I don’t know what it is.

Lou Dobbs, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take a case seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results.

Well, the Supreme Court demurred. Courage lacking. And the will to stand up for the Constitution now very much in question.

Trace Gallagher, conveniently ignoring that Time has chosen the president-elect as its Person of the Year since at least 1992, including Donald Trump in 2016:

Well, Time Magazine naming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year. But does this pick carry an anti-Trump message?

Charles Hurt, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in four swing states:

It ends, you know, this legal wrangling of this case but it doesn’t end the political wrangling of this case. And the president still has a lot of political room - – and he will continue to make the argument that there were real problems with this election.

Donald Trump, after being asked if he worries about the divisions in the country with so many Trump supporters thinking he won the 2020 election:

No, I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn't like a close election. You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big.

