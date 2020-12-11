Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher proved conclusively he prioritizes propaganda over fact when he “asked” if Time’s choice of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Person of the Year "carries an anti-Trump message.” Spoiler alert: Trump was the pick in 2016.

Unless Gallagher wanted to make the argument that Biden is not actually the president-elect, despite Gallagher’s own network calling Biden the winner, there was no legitimate reason to question why Time once again chose the president-elect as its Person of the Year. Given that Harris will be the first vice president who is a woman or a person of color, there’s nothing anti-Trump about including her in the award.

Any news person, reporter or anchor, would have looked to see if there was any evidence of anti-Trump messaging in the pick before “asking” such a question.

That is, unless that anchor knew the facts indicate otherwise.

FACT CHECK: Time has chosen the president-elect as its Person of the Year since at least 1992: Bill Clinton in 1992; George W. Bush in 2000; Barack Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016.

Not surprisingly, FoxNews.com has engaged in the same disingenuous BS. An article by Edmund DeMarche, a senior news editor for the site whines:

The decision for Time to announce Biden and Harris for its top honor will likely rankle Trump supporters who will likely see the move as the latest example of how mainstream media will embrace the Biden administration for the next four years.

Senior News Editor DeMarche didn’t bother to mention that Trump was the 2016 choice, much less the magazine’s long history of choosing a president-elect regardless of party.

DeMarche did find time to legitimize Trump’s completely bogus, anti-American attacks on the election, without giving readers the context that his cases have been thrown out of court more than 50 times:

Trump, in the meantime, is challenging the election result after alleging widespread voter fraud.

You can watch Gallagher’s phony question below, from the December 11, 2020 America’s Newsroom, via Justin Baragona.