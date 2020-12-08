Maria Bartiromo’s suggestion the FBI and DOJ are part of some cabal that stole the presidential election from Donald Trump made her the runaway winner of last week’s poll. Check out the current candidates after the jump.

You can read Bartiromo’s outrageous quote and view the full poll results here.

This week’s nominees are…

Donald Trump:

If I wasn't here, Antifa would be running this country right now.

Bill Hemmer, describing Donald Trump’s lie-filled interview with Maria Bartiromo:

[Trump] had a lot of very interesting things to say.

Sean Hannity:

This show, we in this hour, I am not told what to say. I don’t vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on the show. That’s not going to change for me ever.

Sheriff Scott Jones, justifying his refusal to enforce stay-at-home orders by conferring upon himself the right to pick and choose which laws to enforce:

I, like everybody else, have strong individual feelings about some of these lockdowns and restrictions, but my reason for doing so is aside from that, it’s practical. We don’t have the staffing. Our crime, like most places, have gone up during COVID. …

Frankly, there’s serious questions of constitutionality. We are guided by principles of probable cause and reasonable suspicion and folks just telling us they exist because they might promulgate an order from an unelected bureaucrat or even a politician is not sufficient to protect my folks. So, I’m just not willing to put my officers in a position to enforce those orders that are often conflicting, often on again, off again.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of December 14, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

