Although Hannity later cleaned up his comment, he can’t take back the video in which he said he doesn’t vet the information he gives out on his program.

Monday night, Hannity went on one of his usual rants about the “media mob,” calling them “nothing more than a glorified, overpaid wing of the Democratic Party. They’re their propaganda arm, they’ll spread lies, conspiracy theories, have their temper tantrums, give us the lectures.”

Later, he said, “we’ll follow the facts” and “we’re not the media mob.”

HANNITY: This show, we in this hour, I am not told what to say. I don’t vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on the show. That’s not going to change for me ever.

Although it’s not part of the first clip below, from Media Matters, Hannity later walked back his remark in an interview with Kayleigh McEnany (the second video below). Waving his hands back and forth, Hannity said, “By the way, when I said I don’t vet this program, I vet the program, we vet the facts.”

But that didn’t prevent Hannity from getting roasted on Twitter.

Spoiler Alert: I know him. @seanhannity does not know what the word “vet” means https://t.co/WhnoSHeVva — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 1, 2020

It’s just so hard to believe that Client #3 is a liar #Hannity https://t.co/DZFaEg6gvp — 😷 Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) December 1, 2020

.@seanhannity should be held accountable. They also need to reinstate the Fairness act. https://t.co/b9ZwHQeFvW — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 1, 2020

Let’s not forget Fox’s own Brain Room ripped Hannity for promoting disinformation.

You can watch Hannity’s slip of the tongue below and see him claim he didn’t mean it below, each from the November 30, 2020 Hannity.