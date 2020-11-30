Donald Trump told Fox's Maria Bartiromo he's “sort of your wall” against antifa, a non-entity, taking over the country. Sycophant extraordinaire Bartiromo let that BS stand along with all the rest.

At about 34:05, Bartiromo teed up a softball for Trump to start up inflammatory, violent rhetoric about his opponents:

BARTIROMO: And what about the ramifications of the Supreme Court agreeing with you? Are you worried that we could see riots and -- when you have people who don't agree with you, they think it's just fine to throw bricks through your window and force small businesses to board up. Are you worried about unrest and rioting should the Supreme Court agree with you?

TRUMP: So, the people that we have and the people that are so committed to this like I have never seen, I think almost they have more spirit now than they do even before the election. All of the people, these are not rioting types. But they are stronger. They are smarter. They are more successful. Antifa is bad news.

Nobody wants to do anything with Antifa except me. If I wasn't here, Antifa would be running this country right now. They'd be running the country. They always like to blame the radical right. It's not the radical right. It's the radical left. And it's largely Antifa and groups like this. And nobody even wants to talk about them.

Nobody wants to talk about what they're doing in Portland and what they're doing in Chicago and what they're doing in New York. And they club people over the heads when nobody is looking, and then nobody talks about it. It's a disgrace. It's absolutely a disgrace. And if I'm not here -- I'm sort of your wall.

You know, we're completing the wall, like I said I would. Everyone said, you would never be able to do it. I got -- that's another one I got built. And it's had a huge impact. We have the best numbers we have ever had on the Southern border. People come in, but they come in legally. But the wall is almost complete.

And, to be honest, we look, and we see all of the different problems, MS-13. We take care of it. We bring thousands of MS-13 back to where they came from. We don't want them here. We bring them back. But Antifa is a real problem in this country. And nobody wants to take them on. It's disgraceful. It's disgraceful.

FACT CHECK: There is no antifa group, much less a leader poised to take over the country. CBS News explains what antifa is and isn’t:

Antifa is not a highly organized movement, nor is it merely an idea. Antifa is a loose affiliation of local activists scattered across the United States and a few other countries.

…

Antifa has no official national leadership, though followers have organized themselves into small, local cells that sometimes coordinate with other movements, such as Black Lives Matter. Some self-described antifa adherents have organized to confront Patriot Prayer, the Proud Boys, and other far-right groups during public demonstrations.

Nor, as Trump suggested, is antifa affiliated with Joe Biden or the Democratic Party or its leaders, CBS News also pointed out, and Biden has condemned antifa and violence.

In other words, Trump’s claim that antifa would be running the country if he leaves office is 100% BS.

But Bartiromo responded to this load of crap by re-validating Trump’s dangerous and baseless claims about election fraud: “Which cases specifically will reach the Supreme Court, and when?” the lickspittle asked.

As Media Matters pointed out, Bartiromo is supposed to be part of Fox’s “news side.” Yet she legitimized Trump dangerous lies, designed to undermine our democracy, throughout his deranged 45 minutes on her show.

You can watch Bartiromo distinguish herself as a Top Trump Toady below, from the November 29, 2020 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.