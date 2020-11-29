Fox host Maria Bartiromo disgraced herself and Fox News even further today when in addition to helping Donald Trump heap lie on top of lie in order to delegitimize the election that he lost fair and square, she helped suggest the FBI and DOJ helped steal it from him.

Bartiromo let Trump whine about his loss for 45 minutes today.

Media Matters points out that Bartiromo was rightly mocked on Twitter, including this moment:

Maria Bartiromo complains that "the media declared Joe Biden President-elect on November 7 -- they set the narrative that the election was over and discredited any challenges."



Fox News was one of those media outlets that declared Biden the winner on Nov. 7. pic.twitter.com/wHLF9CPc5f — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 29, 2020

But no matter how much Bartiromo was dragged on Twitter, it doesn’t make up for the disinformation she promoted to credulous viewers, including her deliberate effort to undermine the FBI and Department of Justice.

At about 4:24, Trump hinted that “maybe” the FBI and DOJ were involved in “rigging the election” against him:

TRUMP: We're talking -- there are a lot of dead people that so-called voted in this election. But dead people were, in some cases, in many, many cases, thousands of cases, voted, but, also, dead people made application to vote. They were dead 10 years, 15 years, and they actually made application. This is total fraud.

And how the FBI and Department of Justice -- I don't know. Maybe they are involved. But how people are allowed to get away from this stuff -- with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud. And it continues to be, as they hide. And the problem we have, we go to judges, and people don't want to get involved.

The media doesn't even want to cover it. I mean, you're doing something. You're actually very brave, because you're doing something. The media doesn't want to talk about it. They know how fraudulent this is. It's no different than Hunter. It's no different than Hunter. They don't want to talk about Hunter, so they totally closed it off, big tech and the media, other than The New York Post, as you remember, which took a lot of heat.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Later, at about 25:46, Bartiromo helped validate Trump’s suggestion that the FBI and DOJ are somehow complicit in a crime that Trump has been unable to provide any evidence for in the more than 30 lawsuits filed and lost. Not that Bartiromo pointed that out.

Instead, we got this:

BARTIROMO: Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr. President? You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn't this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they?

TRUMP: Missing in action.

BARTIROMO: Is the DOJ investigating?

TRUMP: Missing in action. Can't tell you where they are. I ask, are they looking at it? Everyone says, yes, they're looking at it. Look, where are they with Comey, McCabe, and all these other people? I said I will stay out of it. I wish I didn't make that statement. There's no reason, really, why I have to. But where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan, with all these people?

They lied to Congress. They lied. They leaked. They spied on our campaign. I see Carter Page is bringing a lawsuit. That's good news. Where are they with all of this stuff? And what happened to Durham? Where's Durham? So, you're asking me a question. These people have been there a long time. And I know FBI.

And FBI is great at the levels that we talk about. But I just -- it's inconceivable. You would think, if you're in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is -- this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I have not seen anything. I mean, I just -- they just keep moving along, and they go on to the next president.

They have been there for a long time. People don't understand this. They have been there for a long time. Some of them have served a lot of different presidents.

TRUMP: This election was a fraud.

BARTIROMO: This is -- .

TRUMP: It was a rigged election.

BARTIROMO: This is disgusting. And we cannot allow America's election to be corrupted. We cannot. So, you believe you can prove that the computers can circumvent any controls that are in place? And before we leave the subject of Durham, I feel like something happened in September. I don't know what happened, but we were all expecting Durham to come out and A.G. Barr to be aggressive.

He told me back in June that mail-in ballots open the floodgates of fraud. Why wasn't anything done about it? Why weren't there surveillance cameras to shoot what we know now to be trucks backing up ballots, for example, in Michigan? And, finally, this question. Will you appoint a special counsel to investigate and to continue the investigating into what took place in the 2016 election?

You mentioned Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe not facing accountability. Will you appoint a special counsel?

Trump responded by ranting about Comey and McCabe and Michael Flynn.

You can see how disgraceful and contemptible Fox allows Bartiromo to go below, from the November 29, 2020 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.