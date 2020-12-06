Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has granted himself the right to ignore violations of stay-at-home orders from the governor. That earned him a friendly Fox News interview.

Jones said he stands by his refusal to enforce the law “100%." He justified it with these comments:

JONES: I, like everybody else, have strong individual feelings about some of these lockdowns and restrictions, but my reason for doing so is aside from that, it’s practical. We don’t have the staffing. Our crime, like most places, have gone up during COVID. …

Frankly, there’s serious questions of constitutionality. We are guided by principles of probable cause and reasonable suspicion and folks just telling us they exist because they might promulgate an order from an unelected bureaucrat or even a politician is not sufficient to protect my folks. So, I’m just not willing to put my officers in a position to enforce those orders that are often conflicting, often on again, off again.

As a sheriff, it’s Jones’ job to enforce the laws, not to pick and choose the ones he wants to enforce. However, host Neil Cavuto accepted Jones’ rationale without question.

As it turns out, Jones, who has also refused to enforce mask or curfew orders, contracted coronavirus recently. He told Cavuto, “I’m on my last few days of quarantine.”

“We have initiated just dozens of different measures to try and keep folks safe in my agency, but we’ve gotten almost 100 folks that have contracted it during the daily course of their essential work,” Jones said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it best when he said that a law enforcement officer who refuses to enforce the law “violates his or her constitutional duty.” Cuomo added, “I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with. That’s not a law enforcement officer. That’s a dictator.”

Fox gave its online video of Jones’ appearance the sympathetic title, “Sacramento County Sheriff: Not practical for officers to enforce stay-at-home orders.”

You can watch it below, from the December 5, 2020 Cavuto Live.