Lou Dobbs’ bonkers rant that Donald Trump must remain president or else “what’s left of America” will be destroyed – or something - was the deserving winner of last week’s poll.

You can check out Dobbs’ full quote and the poll results here.

But make sure to check out this week’s nominees:

Miranda Devine, suggesting that Democrats are deliberately fear mongering about a COVID vaccine in order to sabotage Donald Trump’s legacy:

Operation Warp Speed and the vaccines that it’s produced are Donald Trump’s probably greatest triumph and the Biden administration wants to make sure that they trample and trash these legacies. …

They want to shake our faith in the vaccine and that’s really terrible because we will get to herd immunity. … [It’s] really shameful that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and particularly Andrew Cuomo are doing their best to make people be afraid of the vaccine.

“Civil rights attorney” Leo Terrell:

Black Lives Matter is so emboldened, they are demanding a seat at the table with the president. Black Lives Matter antifa is going to grow like ISIS did in the Middle East. And if it wasn't for Donald Trump, they would have permenated [sic] this entire country already.

And what I fear the most, Trey, is that Black Lives Matter and antifa will go unchecked during a -- a Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

Howard Kurtz, falsely suggesting that the Fox/Trump revolving door is insignificant compared to Democrats and the so-called liberal media:

At least two dozen journalists joined the Obama team including Times' Jay Carney and ABC's Linda Douglas. That musical chairs tradition is widely viewed as routine, but Fox News drew criticism for those who moved between the network and the Trump administration, including John Bolton, Heather Nauert, Bill Shine and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Larry Kudlow also joined the president from CNBC. When political players turn into pundits, they can bring an insider's perspective, but more of them seem to move between the media, where they can resemble a government in exile, and Democratic administrations such as the one now taking shape.

Maria Bartiromo, suggesting the FBI and DOJ are part of some cabal that stole the presidential election from Donald Trump:

Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr. President? You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn't this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they? … Is the DOJ investigating?

The poll will remain open until the evening of December 7, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

