Newt Gingrich’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was “corrupt” and “stolen” edged out Sidney Powell’s claim that Donald Trump won the election by “millions of votes” to become our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week winner of last week.

I think we can agree that both quotes were awful. And let’s hope they are laughed at in perpetuity, especially after Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.

And do take a gander at and vote on our latest nominees, below:

Lou Dobbs, insisting Donald Trump must remain president or else:

This is a war, this is a battle for the control of our government and for the future of this nation. I think it is nothing less, and I think that everyone in the Republican Party needs to understand that this president is the leader, it is his presidency at stake. The next four years for this nation, but it is truly the nation at stake.

And if we let stand, if this corrupt Justice Department leadership, this corrupt FBI leadership – and for all I know, the entire counterintelligence and spy agencies of this country are corrupt as well because their leaders certainly were under Obama and they persisted without a single whistleblower stepping forward.

This is a deeply troubling time. And it appears the Republican Party - so many voices have been intimidated that you hear more crickets than you do senators standing up for this president, standing up for free and fair elections.

My God, you know, this isn’t Venezuela. This is, or at least what’s left of America.

Dr. Scott Atlas, suggesting Americans ignore CDC advice for small Thanksgivings:

This kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly who are now being told don't see your family at Thanksgiving. For many people this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not.

Charles Payne, suggesting that small Thanksgivings are akin to Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policy:

This Thanksgiving is when we need each other more than ever before. And the notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families.

Geraldo Rivera, suggesting that a COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump:

You know, make it like "Have you gotten your Trump yet?" It will be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you gotten your Trump yet? Yeah, I got my Trump, I’m fine. I wish we could honor him in that way because he’s definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed and but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous breakthroughs.

Cast your vote below and be thankful if none of these people will be at your Thanksgiving this year.

The poll will remain open until the evening of November 30, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

