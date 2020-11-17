Charles Payne conjured up Donald Trump’s cruel policy of snatching immigrant children from their parents by calling smaller holiday gatherings during COVID-19, “separation of families.”

Last night, Donald Trump’s unqualified coronavirus adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas suggested to a very receptive Martha MacCallum that viewers ignore health and safety recommendations to keep holiday gatherings small because “for many people, this will be their final Thanksgiving.”

This morning, Payne carried the ball a bit further, along with the cohosts, when he appeared on Fox & Friends.

There really shouldn’t be anything partisan about rules and recommendations designed to keep Americans protected from a raging pandemic. But on Fox News, everything is weaponized.

PAYNE: One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families and how important a role that is -

STEVE DOOCY (COHOST): Yeah.

PAYNE: The mental fatigue -

BRIAN KILMEADE: Politicians don’t care.

PAYNE: I know personally what’s happened. That this is the day. This Thanksgiving is when we need each other more than ever before. And the notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families.

Crooks and Liars’ Frances Legum nicely summed it up: "Talk about privilege."

You can watch it below, from the November 17, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars.