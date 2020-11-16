Donald Trump’s complaint that dealing with Americans in government is worse than dealing with Russia, North Korea or China was the deserving winner of last week’s poll. But, as always, we’ve got new outrageousness for you to consider this week.

You can read all the quotes and the full poll results here. But don’t overlook this week’s candidates, below:

Former cheater of the House Newt Gingrich, demonstrating how much he hates America:

I think [Biden] would have to do a lot to convince Republicans that this is anything except a left-wing power grab financed by people like George Soros, deeply laid in at the local level. And, frankly, I think that it is a corrupt, stolen election. It's very hard for me to understand how we're going to work together without some very, very big steps by Biden. And I have doubts if the left-wing of his party would tolerate him genuinely trying to work with Republicans.

[...]

I mean, the fact is, we believe in Philadelphia, in Detroit, in Milwaukee, in Arizona – I suspect they’re going to try to steal North Carolina next, and Fulton County, Georgia. We believe these people are thieves. ... Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal.

Harris Faulkner, complaining that Democratic Rep. James Clyburn didn’t thank Trump voters:

[W]e are at such a tender point in our country, I thought that there might have been a thank you to those 71 million voters who engaged at the rate that they did. Because it is impressive no matter which man would walk away with the presidency to bring us all together might have been there.

Tucker Carlson, obscuring and undermining his own network's call for Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election:

On Saturday, the media declared Joe Biden the President-elect. Biden quickly accepted that judgment. The Biden campaign now has something called the Office of the President-elect. It sounds official, which of course is the point of setting it up.

And in the end, it's possible it will be official. If after all the questions have been answered, it becomes clear that Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the presidential election, we will accept that and will encourage others to accept it, too. We are Americans first, we want what is best for this country.

Fox’s Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts, four days after Fox called Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election:

At some point, people keep on assuring us, that on January 20th a president will be inaugurated. We’re just not sure at this point whether it will be a new president or the current President.

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo:

[Joe Biden’s presidential team will soon be] non-existent because we’re fixing to overturn the results of the election in multiple states and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but by millions of votes.

[…]

I’ve got lots of ways to prove it, Maria, but I’m not gonna tell you on national TV what all we have. I just can’t do that.

