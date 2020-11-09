Serial adulterer Newt Gingrich is now treating Fox News viewers like the two wives he cheated on: with lies, in this case pretending that Joe Biden did not win the presidential election fair and square.

It’s pretty clear the Murdochs are done with Trump. But it’s just as clear they don’t mind their Trumper opinionators undermining democracy for the sake of Dear Leader, either.

This morning, newly-minted Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley acknowledged, “all of us have been saying that we have not seen any systemic errors and the odds dramatically favor Vice President Biden” prevailing in any electoral challenge – even as Turley talked up the possibility that some problems or errors will be discovered.

The point is that none would have been seen yesterday, either, when Gingrich reacted to Biden’s election win with his dishonest pronouncement on Fox & Friends. Even as an on-screen banner read, "JOE BIDEN ELECTED 46TH PRESIDENT":

GINGRICH: First, you go out and the Democrats steal five or six states, and that's what Republicans believe we're watching. We think we have evidence of a lot of it. Then you turn around and then you say let's forget four years of Nancy Pelosi, let's forget four years of impeachment, harassment, opposition, hostility, hatred, and now that I've won, why don't we get nice together? I think he would have to do a lot to convince Republicans that this is anything except a left-wing power grab financed by people like George Soros, deeply laid in at the local level. And, frankly, I think that it is a corrupt, stolen election. It's very hard for me to understand how we're going to work together without some very, very big steps by Biden. And I have doubts if the left-wing of his party would tolerate him genuinely trying to work with Republicans.

Fox News contributor Gingrich is a known liar, cheat and hypocrite. It’s one thing to let him on the air to opine on politics. It’s quite another to pay him to undermine democracy for the sake of politics.

You can watch him do that below, from the November 8, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.