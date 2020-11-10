I don’t remember Harris Faulkner ever urging a Republican to reach out to, much less thank, any Democratic election losers, but she complained to Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) that there hasn’t been “a thank you to those 71 million voters who engaged at the rate that they did.”

Faulkner gave a nod to the Trumpers who are trying to undermine the election results, with Fox’s help, and suggested they deserve credibility, while getting in a suggestion that Biden will be an AOC puppet:

FAULKNER: Nearly 71 million voters, and we’re still counting votes, said that President Trump wasn’t just their choice but that they believed in him. And they still want him to prevail legally - however that can happen, we don't know. But we're following the story, obviously. What do you say to them? What do you say to them? How do you reach those people because when I hear you saying that Biden’s not gonna listen to the far left, I know from my own reporting with people that that’s a sigh of relief because he’s going to be the president, not AOC or some of the others. But what's your message to all of those Trump supporters?"

I wish Clyburn would have confronted Faulkner on how Fox is speaking to Trump voters. Because it’s her network that engages in a feedback loop and promotes the dangerously vicious cycle that is designed to undermine the election and Biden’s presidency before it begins.

But kudos to Clyburn for not appeasing. And Faulkner was clearly put out that he didn’t kiss the ring of Dear Leader the way she does:

From Crooks and Liars:

"To begin with, nearly 75 million people voted for Joe Biden," Clyburn pointed out. "And the last time I checked, 75 million is more than 71 million. So, I think Joe Biden has an obligation to do what he said he was going to do. And that is run as a proud Democrat, but government as a proud American. And that's what he's going to do."

"I hear all of that," Faulkner said dismissively. "And I understand it. But we are at such a tender point in our country, I thought that there might have been a thank you to those 71 million voters who engaged at the rate that they did. Because it is impressive no matter which man would walk away with the presidency to bring us all together might have been there."

In case you've forgotten, Faulkner did not think Trump should thank Hillary Clinton supporters. Shortly after the 2016 election, she complained that anti-Trump protesters "looked like Iran." In December, 2016, she claimed it "seems desperate" to protest his election.

You can watch the 2020-election version of Faulkner below, from the November 8, 2020 Outnumbered Overtime, via Raw Story.