Sen. Lindsey Graham, a lawyer, boasted about ripping our democratic process in order to promote Donald Trump’s bogus lawsuits designed to help him steal or at least undermine the election. He even urged Fox News viewers to donate to the cause.

If Graham had a shred of integrity or self-respect left in him, he’d have blasted Trump’s dishonest and disgraceful efforts to hold on to power and flout the will of the people (Joe Biden has already won the popular vote by historic proportions is on the cusp of victory with Electoral College votes).

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump offered up this blistering account of Trump’s dangerous ploy:

For 15 minutes, he delineated nonsensical allegations about the state of the presidential election, claiming to be the victim of nefarious efforts to prevent him from earning a second term. And when he finished, after espousing obviously false claims to a room of reporters who knew better, he didn’t even have the courage to face their inevitably probing and challenging questions.

…

To believe Trump’s presentation of what’s happened since Tuesday night, then, is to have to believe either that all of this alleged fraud happened despite Trump’s “drawing attention” to it [throughout the campaign] or that he was signaling his plan to contest a loss all along. One must either think that a president who had evidence of serious violations of federal law somehow failed to prevent those violations from happening, despite overseeing the Justice Department, or think that Trump is simply making excuses.

…

Trump’s allies go along with all of this because it preserves their power. Trump’s base goes along with it because they believe him. And that’s what makes all of this so dangerous.

Last night, Graham, a former Judge Advocate for the Air National Guard and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, not only signed on to endangering American democracy but pledged half a million dollars to further the cause.

Graham gloated over his own re-election on Tuesday night without indicating an iota of concern for the election integrity that just propelled him back into office.

Graham has long shown himself to be the wormiest of worms but even I was shocked by how low and despicable he’d go:

GRAHAM: Yeah, mainstream media polling is designed to suppress Republican votes. I won by 11. Susan won by seven or eight. Mitch won by 21. It's a game they play with their polling to depress the Republican vote.

But I'm here tonight to stand with President Trump. He stood with me. He's the reason we're going to have a Senate majority. My race was overwhelming.

He helped Senate Republicans. We're going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won.

I'm going to donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump's defense legal fund. I've been on your show. You've raised a ton of money for me. Your audience was incredibly, helpful, [Graham gave out his website] so we'll have the resources to fight.

The allegations of wrongdoing are earth-shattering. It makes the Carter warrant Page application -- Carter Page warrant application look on the up and up.

So, Senate Republicans are going to be briefed by the Trump campaign Saturday and every Senate Republican and House Republican needs to get on television and tell this story.

Graham went on to agree with and amplify Sean Hannity’s lie that Republican observers are “being denied access” to the vote count. Hannity used that lie as an excuse to call for the Pennsylvania results to be invalidated. Wormy Graham was on board with that, too:

HANNITY: Let me -- you're a lawyer also senator. We're hearing report after report --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- election law is clear. It is clear that partisan observers can be there for the vote count. They're being denied access.

GRAHAM: Yeah, right.

HANNITY: Now, if that part of the election law is violated, now, we also know that the Constitution allows state legislators to serve -- you know, they're the ones that would make decisions. Should these Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, if there's corruption in the law, they don't abide by the law and they don't allow observers in as the law calls for, should they then invalidate this?

GRAHAM: I think everything should be on the table so there's the process of observing an election that's being violated.

Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake. Why are they shutting people out? Because they don't want people to see what they're doing.

But you're talking about a lot of dead people voting. You're talking about in Nevada, people voting who are not legal residents.

In Arizona, it's being run well. Doug Ducey's a great governor. He confirmed what your other guest just told me. Doug Ducey said this is coming down to a couple thousand votes one way or the other.

I trust Arizona. I don't trust Philadelphia. I don't trust what's going on in Nevada.

So everything should be on the table. Let's stand with President Trump, he stood with us, and this reminds me of the Carter Page warrant application where they're just trying to get an outcome, damn the law, damn the process.

You can watch Graham put loyalty to Trump – a guy he once called “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who doesn’t represent “my party” or “the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for” – over every one of his own principles (if he ever had any) and the United States, below, from the November 5, 2020 Hannity.