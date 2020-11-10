Prime time news host Tucker Carlson pretended to want to know “exactly what happened” in the presidential election, while studiously ignoring the answers in order to viciously undermine it.

CARLSON: On Saturday, the media declared Joe Biden the President-elect. Biden quickly accepted that judgment. The Biden campaign now has something called the Office of the President-elect. It sounds official, which of course is the point of setting it up.

And in the end, it's possible it will be official. If after all the questions have been answered, it becomes clear that Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the presidential election, we will accept that and will encourage others to accept it, too. We are Americans first, we want what is best for this country.

FACT CHECK: What Carlson didn’t mention is that his own network declared Biden had won the election. Carlson may be a vicious, dishonest racist, but he has never struck me as stupid. Surely, he knows the situation. As Media Matters summed it up, Trump's "legal case is comically weak, has virtually no chance of reversing the election even if it succeeds."

But with Carlson “asking questions” meant malicious, inciteful suggestions that Democrats have suppressed Republican votes and stolen the election.

In other words, while perpetuating the Fox/Trump sabotage of the election results and our democracy, Carlson pretended to want to uphold both:

CARLSON: We want our system of government to continue. Whether it does continue, though, depends in part on how we proceed from here.

As of tonight, tens of millions of Americans suspect this election was stolen from them. That means we now live in a country where a large percentage of our population no longer believes that our democracy is real. That is sad. It is also dangerous. It could easily get worse. What we're doing in response is hardly the solution. It is making our country much more volatile. It is setting us up for something bad.

In a democracy, you cannot ignore honest questions from citizens. You're not allowed. You can't dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like. You can't simply tell people to accept an outcome because force doesn't work in a democracy. That's dictatorship.

In a free society, you have to convince the public of your legitimacy. You have to win them over with reason. Democracy is always a voluntary arrangement. Telling voters to shut up is never enough.

So, in this case tonight, there's only one way to lower the national temperature and unite the country. We need to find out exactly what happened in this election. And there are questions, and that means we have to answer them.

Oh, and while he was at it, Carlson found a way to work in his white nationalist victimhood:

CARLSON: The unhappiest people in the world have all the power and how dare you question it? How dare you ask why dead people are voting? How dare you question the Decision Desk, plebe, who are you? Their contempt, evident all along is completely out in the open right now. If you won't admit that Joe Biden is the President, even though votes are still being counted, guess what you are? And you saw this coming, ladies and gentlemen, you're a racist.

Carlson went on and on for more than 23 minutes with his hate for America, in the name of loving it. You can watch the whole thing below, if you care to, from the November 9, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.