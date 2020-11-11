“Objective” White House correspondent John Roberts pretended that Donald Trump might have won the election, even though Fox called it for Joe Biden, no evidence of voter fraud has been found and Trump’s legal efforts have failed and are not expected to prevail in the future.

During his report, Roberts did his best to play up the possibility that Trump won. He reported that Trump is “driving this process forward” in challenging the results, “collecting affidavits and sworn statements from witnesses that they say is evidence that there were voting irregularities that happened last Tuesday and in the vote counting after that.”

Roberts kinda sorta admitted there’s no case while nevertheless suggesting otherwise. “What they really need to do,” Roberts said about the Trump team, is “get their hands on some of these ballots so that they can examine themselves and present that in a court of law or they need to have a body like the Supreme Court say, you know what, in Pennsylvania, the law stated that all ballots that come in after eight o’clock on Election night are invalid, therefore they would need to throw out the entire tranche of ballots if they really hope to make a difference.”

Roberts also hinted at how poorly the legal challenges have gone, while still suggesting that Trump is a victim of wrongdoing, saying, “What they really need to do” Roberts also said, is “catch a break in court.”

Then Roberts added this, without any evidence of concern for Republican willingness to steal the vote: “I’m told that the anger out there in these red states is so deep and so palpable that GOP legislators may have a difficult time seating Biden electors when it comes down to putting in place that process for the vote on December the 14th.”

Later, after discussing a planned recount in Georgia, where Biden leads by 14,000 votes, Roberts said, “At some point, people keep on assuring us, that on January 20th a president will be inaugurated. We’re just not sure at this point whether it will be a new president or the current President.”

Anchor Bill Hemmer, validated the possibility. “That’s some really interesting reporting,” he said.

Neither mentioned that Fox projected Biden as the winner of the election, that no evidence of voter fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome, and that Trump’s lawsuits are bogus.

You can watch Roberts and Hemmer aid and abet Trump's sabotage of the presidential election and democracy below, from the November 11, 2020 Bill Hemmer Reports.