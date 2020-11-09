Donald Trump Jr.’s claim that the coronavirus is under control and that deaths are down to “almost nothing” was not just a very appropriate winner for last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll but emblematic of why his father lost the election a few days later.

You can check out Trump Jr.’s full quote and the full poll results here. But do be sure to come back and cast your vote in this week’s poll.

And the nominees are:

Mike Huckabee, on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and “explaining” why the rest of the media is not covering it as much as he thinks they should:

Let me tell you I bet whose numbers and contacts are in that laptop. Every basic reporter in the mainstream media with whom they have such great relations – and they’re probably scared to death their names are going to be in there with some e-mails and some text messages that could be very revealing

…

[It’s] singularly, the most explosive political story probably in the last 50 years. I mean, it really is.

Donald Trump, replying to the softball question, on Election Day, “Have you loved the job or has it been worth it because you’ve been under so much attack?”

Well, it’s been mean, you’ve dealt with horrible people like shifty Schiff and crazy Nancy and cryin’ Chuck Schumer. You deal with some horrible people.

…

You deal with people that are very deceptive but they’ll go, “Mr. President, tell me, who’s the country that’s most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Is it North Korea? Sir, is it North Korea?” And I go, “No, well, by far, the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S. It’s not even close.” And they all say, “You’ve got to be kidding.” And I say, “No, I’m actually probably not kidding.”

No, we have very, very deceptive people. We have some people that, you know, I think they have – I think they’re sick in some ways. Like with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff is a sick person. And we deal with him. You know, we just deal with him. But it’s a shame. It’s a shame.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD):

The science tells us that we can’t stop this virus.

Bill McGurn, a Wall Street Journalist columnist and Fox News contributor, suggesting something nefarious went on because election ballots were counted through the night and totals changed accordingly:

This is the worst outcome, where everyone goes to vote and then overnight, people are counting votes, we don’t know what’s going on and results change.

Lindsey Graham using the Hannity show to fundraise again, this time to help Trump’s effort to delegitimize the election, which Graham almost surely knows is bogus:

I'm going to donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump's defense legal fund. I've been on your show. You've raised a ton of money for me. Your audience was incredibly, helpful, [Graham gave out his website] so we'll have the resources to fight.

Trace Gallagher, after Sen. Todd Young urged viewers to visit a website and donate to the Republican effort to win the two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia’s January runoffs:

Everybody should visit and contribute.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 16, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

