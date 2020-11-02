Do we have some Fox outrageousness for you this week! But first, let’s recognize last week’s winner, Ronna McDaniel, for her effort to blame the media when she couldn’t cite any evidence that Joe Biden took any money from a foreign country or company.

You can check out McDaniel's quote, the full poll and results here.

It’s the day before Election Day and if you’re like me, you’re jittery. Maybe like me you’ve been working on GOTV all day. So, in an effort to keep calm and carry on, I present this week’s OFQOTW nominees:

Jared Kushner, sticking his silver spoon in his mouth while taking a Black Friends victory lap after collaborating with Ice Cube over a “Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans:

There’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, but particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation and you saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they’d go on Instagram and cry or they would, you know, put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.

You solve problems with solutions and one of the things I respected about Ice Cube is he actually went and said, OK, what are the policies that are gonna, that are needed in order to solve the problems that everyone’s complaining about. He put forward his proposal.

And again, one thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.

Lou Dobbs:

Those are, quite simply, the enemies of the people. They are threatening the American people, they’re threatening our government and our way of life.

…

It’s a party that is becoming intensely hateful, and the party of hate is in pursuit of absolute power. The left would upend all of the rules, all of our laws to suit their needs.

Donald Trump Jr.:

The reality is this. If you look – I put it up on my Instagram a couple of days ago ‘cause I went through the CDC data. ‘Cause I kept hearing about new infections. But I was like, well why aren't they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing! Because we’ve gotten control of this thing. We understand how it works, they have therapeutics to be able to deal with this. If you look at that, look at my Instagram. It’s gone to almost nothing.

Jeanine Pirro:

Joe Biden is meeting with people behind, you know, in a dark bar behind a column, so no one can see him, and you have to just wonder how do the Bidens - I mean how do they justify this? How they justify it? They have a compliant media that absolutely refuses to cover it, and yet if they did something simple like investigated the number of houses that Joe Biden has - the guy has been in government for 47 years, his wife is a teacher and they’ve got all of these houses.

Tucker Carlson:

[Fauci] wants you to wear a mask. He wants you to stop shaking hands with one another after three thousand years. He wants to cancel Thanksgiving and probably the rest of the holiday season, too. Bye, Christmas!

Corey Lewandowski, after defending Donald Trump’s accusation that doctors are diagnosing patients with coronavirus in order to get more money:

Look, we have enormous respect for doctors who are serving the front line patients and they do an amazing job, by and large.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 9, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)