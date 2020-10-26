Sen. Bill Cassidy’s shrugging off Americans dying from coronavirus was the runaway winner of last week’s poll. But we’ve got some more doozies for you to consider this week.

You can read “pro-life” Cassidy’s quote and check out the full poll here.

This week’s candidates are:

Tucker Carlson:

Why doesn't anyone ever define white supremacy? What is white supremacy? It’s America's biggest problem, the FBI has said that. It’s the biggest problem we face. Not China, not the economy, it’s white supremacy. But what is it exactly? White supremacy is not voting for Joe Biden, that's the functional definition.

Sen. John Kennedy, blaming Nancy Pelosi for the Senate’s failure to pass a coronavirus relief bill:

I do not believe that there will be another coronavirus bill before the election, maybe not even this Congress, for three reasons: Number one, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill. Number two, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill. Number three, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill.

Lou Dobbs:

Well, just to be clear, I don't know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It's just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying stay tuned. He said he was gonna get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.

And this is what, by the way, Donald Trump said of Senator Lindsey Graham back in 2016 while he was campaigning for the presidency in South Carolina - I believe the president's words about the senator then apply today. He said, "I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don't think he could run for dogcatcher in this state and win again. I really don't. Other than that, I think he's wonderful. He's one of the dumbest human beings I've ever seen. The guy is a nut job."

Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He's done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again, stay tuned.Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.

Gregg Jarrett:

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, after being asked if she has any proof that Joe Biden ever took any money from either a foreign country or a foreign company:

I think that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating. I think what’s frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father. But it warrants an investigation. That’s not my job, that’s the press’ job. That’s the FBI, those who have this laptop, to look into it.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 1, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)