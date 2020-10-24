Gregg Jarrett took Deep State paranoia to new levels yesterday when he suggested that his WiFi outage was due to his attempt to upload a column “highly critical of Joe Biden.”

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column . — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

You really owned the libs there, Gregg.

(H/T Reader Eric Jefferson)

(Jarrett image via screen grab)