Gregg Jarrett took Deep State paranoia to new levels yesterday when he suggested that his WiFi outage was due to his attempt to upload a column “highly critical of Joe Biden.”
I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit “send” on my column that’s highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column .— Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020
You really owned the libs there, Gregg.
(H/T Reader Eric Jefferson)
(Jarrett image via screen grab)
Mark Spray commented 2020-10-24 14:32:55 -0400 · Flag
Jarrett is turning into a mini Hannity.